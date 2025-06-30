Monday, June 30, 2025 | 06:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Watershed moments: Introduction of RBI's flexible inflation targeting model

FIT model set to be reviewed amid call for excluding food inflation

The central bank has begun integrating alternative datasets and machine learning-based techniques to improve forecasting accuracy and reduce policy lags caused by prediction errors.

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
7 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 6:30 AM IST

For nearly three decades, India’s consumer price index (CPI) based inflation averaged close to 8 per cent, underscoring the limitations of its then-prevailing monetary policy framework, which relied on credit controls and a multiple-indicator approach. 
This system was increasingly seen as inadequate for anchoring inflation expectations or guiding macroeconomic stability.  Recognising the need for a more credible and structured regime, India introduced the Flexible Inflation Targeting (FIT) framework in June 2016. 
This reform followed amendments to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Act, 1934, which formally mandated the RBI to pursue price stability as its primary objective and established the
