Asian Games 2023: Indian swimmers' dismal outing continues at Hangzhou

Indian swimmers continued to disappoint in the pool with none of them managing to qualify for the finals of their respective events at the Asian Games here on Wednesday.

Olympian Maana Patel finished fifth in heat 3 and 13th overall with a timing of 1:03.55s but failed to qualify for the final of women's 100m backstroke.

It turned out to be a disappointing outing for India's Nina Venkatesh as well as she finished fourth in her heat and 14th overall with a timing of 1:03.89s to crash out of the women's 100m butterfly.

The top eight swimmers progressed to the final.

Srihari Nataraj then clocked 1:49.05s to finish 10th in men's 200m freestyle heats. He has been kept as a second reserve for the final.

Competing in the women's 100m breaststroke, India's Lineysha also failed to progress to the medal round, touching the pad in the sixth position with a timing of



1:15.60s in her heat.

