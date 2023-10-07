close
Asian Games: India wins gold in women's kabaddi to reach 100 medals mark

The Indian raiders scored six bonus points in the first half

Indian women kabaddi team, Asian Games

Indian women kabaddi team, Asian Games

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 7 2023 | 9:18 AM IST
The Indian women's kabaddi team clinched the gold medal in the women's team kabaddi event at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou on Saturday to reach the 100-medal mark in the multi-sport event.
The Indian women's kabaddi team took a 14-9 lead against Chinese Taipei in the gold medal match at the Asian Games 2023. The two teams had played out a 34-34 tie in their campaign opener at Hangzhou. The Indian raiders scored six bonus points in the first half.
In the second half, Chinese Taipei took the lead and scored 16 points, while the Indians managed to get only 12 points. However, the Indian raiders scored two bonus points in the second half. But in the end, due to their stellar performance in the first half, the Indian kabaddi players clinched a 26-25 win against Chinese Taipei to bag the gold medal in the women's team kabaddi event on Saturday.
"Absolute domination! Our Women's Kabaddi team has emerged victorious, defeating the Chinese Taipei team and securing the coveted Gold Medal. The unparalleled skill, tenacity, and teamwork of the women's team have brought glory to the nation. And India has recorded a total of 100 medals so far at the #AsianGames2022. A moment to celebrate and cherish," Sports Authority of India (SAI) wrote on X.
Earlier on Thursday, India defeated Nepal 61-17 in the semi-final match of the event to reach the final of the women's kabaddi.
Meanwhile, India and the Islamic Republic of Iran will lock horns in the men's kabaddi final at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou at 12:30 PM IST today.

India currently stands in fourth place in the medal tally with a total of 100 medals.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Asian Games Kabaddi India

First Published: Oct 7 2023 | 9:18 AM IST

