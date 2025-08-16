Saturday, August 16, 2025 | 01:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Liverpool sign teenage Italian centre-back Giovanni Leoni from Padova

Liverpool's offseason spending passed 300 million pounds (USD 400 million) after completing the signing of 18-year-old Parma defender Giovanni Leoni.

The Italy Under-19 international was contracted for six years for 26 million pounds plus add-ons. He was to be at Anfield for the Premier League opener against Bournemouth on Friday night. 

Leoni previously played for Padova and Sampdoria. He joined Parma a year ago and impressed.

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate were the established center backs, and Leoni will vie with Joe Gomez to challenge them.

 

"Because it's one of the best clubs in the world it's not possible to say no to this club," Leoni told liverpoolfc.com.

"I'm so honoured. I was very happy (about Liverpool being interested). When I saw this I said, Wow, this is crazy.'"  Liverpool also remained interested in Crystal Palace center back Marc Guehi, although discussions have stalled over a fee for a player in the final year of his contract.

Despite signing eight new players, Liverpool has recouped almost 200 million pounds in sales following the departures of Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jarell Quansah, Caoihmhin Kelleher, Tyler Morton and Nat Phillips.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

