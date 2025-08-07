Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 01:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Cricket Australia end 37-year partnership, sign new shirt deal with Westpac

Cricket Australia end 37-year partnership, sign new shirt deal with Westpac

This new collaboration highlights a broader trend of banks turning to sports sponsorships as a way to connect with wider audiences and strengthen their brand presence.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Cricket Australia has officially announced a new four-year deal with Australia's oldest bank, Westpac, to become the principal partner of the cricket team, bringing an end to Commonwealth Bank’s 37-year sponsorship.
 
The partnership will commence with the upcoming series against India and South Africa, scheduled to begin next month. This agreement covers all formats of the game in Australia - Test, One-Day Internationals, and T20s, as well as support for Australia A and the under-19 national teams.
  Westpac's logo, a red coloured 'W', will now feature on he shirts of both Australia's men's and women's sides for all the international matches played by the Aussies. The bank has also become the official sponsor for the Big Bash League, which is played in Australia. 
 
  “Westpac’s support will directly contribute to initiatives that elevate participation and visibility in our sport and help support our vision of making cricket a sport for all,” Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg said. 
Westpac has stated that the partnership will also focus on grassroots development, including increased opportunities and pathways for women in cricket, greater support for First Nations players, and initiatives for athletes with physical and intellectual disabilities.
 
Westpac CEO Anthony Miller commented, “As the nation’s oldest bank, we’re excited to team up with one of Australia’s most historic sports and contribute to the future of this iconic game.”

Banks and sports sponsorships -  A rising trend
 
This new collaboration highlights a broader trend of banks turning to sports sponsorships as a way to connect with wider audiences and strengthen their brand presence.
 
Beyond cricket, Westpac has also been a key partner of the National Rugby League (NRL) since the year 2022.
   

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

