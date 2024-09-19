Arsenal's Martin Odegaard out with ''significant'' ankle ligament damage

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has sustained significant ankle ligament damage that will keep him out of action for a while manager Mikel Arteta said.

The midfielder was injured playing for Norway this month and scans have confirmed the extent of the damage.

It's something quite significant so we are going to lose him for a while. Hopefully not months, Arteta said.

Arsenal plays Atalanta in the Champions League on Thursday and Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday.

Odegaard is a key figure for Arsenal, which finished runner-up to City in each of the last two seasons.