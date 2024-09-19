Business Standard
Home / Sports / Football News / Arsenal's Martin Odegaard out with ''significant'' ankle ligament damage

Arsenal's Martin Odegaard out with ''significant'' ankle ligament damage

The midfielder was injured playing for Norway this month and scans have confirmed the extent of the damage.

Arsenal football

Arsenal football. Photo: Arsenal FC's X handle

AP London
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 12:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has sustained significant ankle ligament damage that will keep him out of action for a while manager Mikel Arteta said.
The midfielder was injured playing for Norway this month and scans have confirmed the extent of the damage.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
It's something quite significant so we are going to lose him for a while. Hopefully not months, Arteta said.
Arsenal plays Atalanta in the Champions League on Thursday and Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday.
Odegaard is a key figure for Arsenal, which finished runner-up to City in each of the last two seasons.
 
He's our captain. One of our biggest players, one of our most consistent players in the last two or three seasons," Arteta said. Our identity is related to his way of playing and his way of behaving.
It's a great test for the team of how capable we are to show maybe a different face and that other players and other options can be very effective.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

football

UCL: Man City, Inter play out 0-0 draw, PSG scores late to beat Girona

UEFA Champions League

UEFA Champions League matches on Sept 18: City, Barca and Arsenal in action

UEFA Champions League

UEFA Champions League 2024: Man City vs Inter Milan live time, streaming

football

Cristiano Ronaldo's Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr fires another coach

football

Murray's stoppage time strike powers Jamshedpur FC to 2-1 win over FC Goa

Topics : football

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 12:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh Live ScoreUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon