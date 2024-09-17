UEFA Champions League 2024: AC Milan vs Liverpool live time, streaming

The UEFA Champions League 2024 opening matchday will feature a repeat of the iconic 2005 UCL final as AC Milan host Liverpool at the San Siro Stadium on September 17.





Milan would be looking to get a home win tonight against familiar foes as they haven't won a UCL title since 2003.



Both European heavyweights are eager for the fixture and will aim to start their campaign with a victory. The change in format of the Champions League from this season will see many such game heavyweight clashes taking place regularly now.

AC Milan vs Liverpool Head-to-Head

The two sides have met four times over the years, with Liverpool holding the edge. The Reds have won three matches, while AC Milan has secured only one victory against them.

Form Guide

AC Milan and Liverpool form guide (Last 5 matches) AC Milan Liverpool Milan 4-0 Venezia Liverpool 0-1 Nottingham Forest Real Madrid 2-0 Real Betis Stuttgart 4-1 Kaiserslautern Lazio 2-2 Milan Man Utd 0-3 Liverpool Real Madrid 3-0 Real Valladolid Preussen Munster 0-5 Stuttgart Parma 2-1 Milan Liverpool 2-0 Brentford





Team News

AC Milan Team News -

AC Milan will feature at least five players with Premier League experience who will be familiar with their opponents. The squad includes Tammy Abraham, Álvaro Morata, Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, and Fikayo Tomori, with Emerson Royal also in contention.

Ismael Bennacer, Marco Sportiello, and Alessandro Florenzi will miss the match tonight.

Liverpool Team News -

Liverpool will have a full squad available except for Harvey Elliott, who fractured his foot with the England U-21s during the international break. However, some players might be rested due to the demanding schedule.

AC Milan vs Liverpool Predicted Line-Ups

AC Milan Probable Starting XI: Maignan; Royal, Tomori, Pavlovic, Hernandez; Fofana, Reijnders; Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Leao; Abraham

Liverpool Probable Starting XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Jones, Díaz; Nunez

UEFA Champions League 2024-25 AC Milan vs Liverpool Live Telecast and Streaming Details

When will AC Milan play their UEFA Champions League match against Liverpool?

AC Milan vs Liverpool will be played on September 17 at the San Siro Stadium in Italy.

What time will AC Milan vs Liverpool begin in the UEFA Champions League in India?

The match will start late on Tuesday night at 12:30 AM (September 18) IST in India.

Where will the live telecast of AC Milan vs Liverpool be available in India?

The live telecast of AC Milan vs Liverpool will be available on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will the live streaming of AC Milan vs Liverpool be available in India?

The live streaming of AC Milan vs Liverpool will be available on the SonyLIV app.