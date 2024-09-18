UEFA Champions League 2024 Highlights: Bayern win 9-2; Liverpool beat Milan

Business Standard
Bayern Munich wrapped up a fantastic 9-2 victory over Dinamo Zagreb, while Kylian Mbappe's UCL debut goal contributed to Real Madrid's 3-1 win over VFB Stuttgart.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 8:12 AM IST

The first matchday of the UEFA Champions League 2024 produced a lot of goals for the fans as teams looked to get the season off to the right start. Bayern Munich wrapped up a fantastic 9-2 victory over Dinamo Zagreb, while Kylian Mbappé's UCL debut goal contributed to Real Madrid's 3-1 win over VFB Stuttgart.

Liverpool Get Past Milan Away From Home
Arne Slot's Liverpool came away as comfortable 3-1 victors against AC Milan, with goals from defenders Ibrahim Konaté and Virgil Van Dijk. Szoboszlai also got on the scoresheet at the San Siro as the Reds secured the three points on the night.
 

 

While Liverpool conceded early in the game, they regained composure and took the lead with four minutes left before the half-time whistle. Szoboszlai then extended their lead with a second-half strike, confirming the three points.

Bayern Score 9 Past Zagreb at Home

Harry Kane scored four goals for Bayern, including three penalties awarded to last year's semi-finalists. 

Bayern took a 3-0 lead in the first half, but Zagreb fought back with two goals in two minutes at the start of the second half, narrowing the gap to 3-2.

 

However, it was all Bayern from then on, as Harry Kane completed his hat trick in the 73rd minute, while Leroy Sané, Michael Olise, and Leon Goretzka also got their names on the scoresheet to put the game to bed.

The Allianz Arena was packed and enjoyed every minute of the game in what was a dominating performance from the German side.

Mbappe, Endrick score on UCL debut for Madrid

Defending champions Real Madrid started their campaign strongly at home as well. Goals from debutant Kylian Mbappe, Antonio Rudiger, and Endrick capped off a good team display at the Santiago Bernabéu. While Mbappe opened the scoring for Los Blancos, Stuttgart equalized in the second half courtesy of a Deniz Ündav goal in the 68th minute.



However, Rudiger restored Madrid's lead in the 83rd minute, which was extended by new signing Endrick, who scored his UCL debut goal in stoppage time.

Here are the other results from Matchday 1 of the UEFA Champions League:

Juventus 3-1 PSV
Young Boys 0-3 Aston Villa
Sporting 2-0 LOSC

First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 8:10 AM IST

