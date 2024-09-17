UEFA Champions League matches on Sept 17: Bayern, Real, Liverpool in action

Business Standard
With a format change, clubs will have an increased fixture list this season and will face stronger opponents more frequently in the league stage. Check today's football match live timings (IST) here

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2024 | 4:38 PM IST

The UEFA Champions League 2024 season kicks off on September 17 as European heavyweights Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, and Liverpool begin their campaigns on Tuesday night.

With a format change, clubs will have an increased fixture list this season and will face stronger opponents more frequently in the league stage.
Uefa Champions League 2024-25 format
 
Teams participating in the UEFA Champions League this year will play eight matches in the league stage, up from the previous three matches in the group stage.

With the number of teams increased to 36, every team is placed in a league stage format where the top eight teams will secure automatic qualification. Teams ranked 9th to 24th will need to play a two-legged playoff to advance to the last 16 of the competition.

 

Matches to be Played on Tuesday, September 17

UEFA Champions League matches today
Matches Time (IST)
Juventus vs PSV Eindhoven 22:30:00
Young Boys vs Aston Villa 22:30:00
AC Milan vs Liverpool 12:30 AM (Sep 18)
Bayern Munich vs Dinamo Zagreb 12:30 AM (Sep 18)
Real Madrid vs VFB Stutgart 12:30 AM (Sep 18)
Sporting CP vs Lille 12:30 AM (Sep 18)

Bayern, Real, and Liverpool in action today
 
European giants Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, and Liverpool will all be in action today. The German outfit will face Dinamo Zagreb, while defending champions Real Madrid will host VFB Stuttgart at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Bayern Munich will be looking to start their campaign well after going trophyless last season after a long period of time.

This will be the first time that the 15-time winners of the competition will play against Stuttgart in their history. Stuttgart who finished 2nd in the German Bundesliga could put up a decent fight against Los Blancos.

Liverpool, six-time winners of the competition, will take on a familiar opponent in AC Milan at Anfield. The two sides famously clashed in the Istanbul final in 2005, where Liverpool triumphed on penalties after a thrilling 3-3 draw.

UEFA Champions League 2024 Live Telecast and Streaming Details

When will the UEFA Champions League 2024 matches begin?

UCL 2024 matches will start on Tuesday, September 17.

What time will the matches begin in the UEFA Champions League in India?

The matches will start on Tuesday night from 10.15 pm in India.

Where will the live telecast of UEFA Champions League 2024 be available in India?

The live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will the live streaming of UEFA Champions League 2024 be available in India?

The live streaming will be available on the SonyLIV app.

