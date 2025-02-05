Business Standard

Home / Sports / Football News / Birthday boy Ronaldo proclaims himself 'best footballer in history'

Birthday boy Ronaldo proclaims himself 'best footballer in history'

Ronaldo holds numerous records in men's international soccer, including the most appearances (217) and the most goals (135).

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 12:36 PM IST

As Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his 40th birthday, he remains as confident and self-assured as ever, reflecting the mindset that has propelled him throughout his legendary career. The former Real Madrid star, now playing in Saudi Arabia, will celebrate his 40th on Wednesday, and he has no doubt in his mind about his place in football history.
 
Ronaldo on being the greatest
 
In an interview with Spanish television channel La Sexta, Ronaldo boldly proclaimed, *"I am the greatest scorer in history."* The Portuguese icon further emphasized his exceptional abilities, saying, "Although I am not left-footed, I am in the top 10 in history for goals scored with the left foot. These are numbers, I am the most complete player who has ever existed."
 
 
Ronaldo went on to highlight his versatility, stating, "I play well with my head, I take good free kicks, I am fast, I am strong, I jump... I have never seen anyone better than me."  ALSO READ: Winter transfer deadline: Rashford shifts to Villa; Nico, Omar joins City
 
Ronaldo holds numerous records in men's international soccer, including the most appearances (217) and the most goals (135). His continued dominance in the sport has made him a household name, and he has often reiterated that he believes he will retire as the greatest player in football history.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Jhon Duran

World newsmakers

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo

The Messi-Ronaldo debate
 
While Ronaldo has frequently praised Lionel Messi, he has never shied away from asserting his own superiority in the ongoing debate over who is the best. In past discussions, he acknowledged Messi’s brilliance but ultimately stood firm in his own belief that he surpasses everyone else.
 
Ronaldo's most recent comments have sparked reactions within the football community. Javier Mascherano, a former teammate of Messi and now his coach at Inter Miami, responded to Ronaldo’s words by stating, *"I have a lot of respect for Cristiano and I don’t have to analyze his opinions. It's what he thinks. I have my own thoughts, and it isn’t that."*

Winter transfer window 2025

Football, soccer

FC Barcelona

Erling Haaland Premier League

Marcus Rashford

Topics : Cristiano Ronaldo football

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 12:36 PM IST

