Business Standard

Sunday, February 02, 2025 | 03:30 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / Marcus Rashford to sign for Aston Villa on loan from Manchester United

Marcus Rashford to sign for Aston Villa on loan from Manchester United

Having spent his entire career at Manchester United, Rashford has recently found himself out of favor under manager Ruben Amorim.

Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2025 | 3:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Marcus Rashford is on the verge of completing a loan move from Manchester United to Aston Villa. Reports suggest that the striker has reached an agreement on personal terms with Villa and is scheduled for a medical on Sunday.
 
Having spent his entire career at Manchester United, Rashford has recently found himself out of favor under manager Ruben Amorim. Despite being a key player for years, the 27-year-old has not featured in any of the last 12 matches under Amorim, who has questioned Rashford's commitment and lifestyle. According to reports, the agreement with Aston Villa is for an initial loan until the end of the current season.  ALSO READ: Arsenal vs Manchester City Premier League live match time and streaming  Option to buy also included in Rashford deal
 
 
The deal will also include an option for Villa to make the transfer permanent for a pre-arranged fee, believed to be around £40 million. Rashford has reportedly agreed to personal terms with Villa for the loan period, which will see him leave Old Trafford for the remainder of the season.
 
At Manchester United, Rashford currently earns approximately £350,000 per week, with his contract running until June 2028. Aston Villa is expected to cover 70% of his wages during the loan spell. The package also includes performance-based bonuses, such as those linked to progress in European competitions and qualification for the Champions League next season.
 
Rashford’s last appearance for United came on December 1, when he scored two goals in a 4-0 victory over Everton, marking Amorim’s first league win as United’s manager. While Rashford had previously shown interest in a move to Barcelona, unless there are last-minute changes, he is set to be officially confirmed as an Aston Villa player before the transfer window closes on Monday at 4:30 a.m. IST.

More From This Section

ARS vs MCI

Arsenal vs Manchester City Premier League live match time and streaming

Punjab FC

ISL: Punjab FC notch first win after 7 games, beat Bengaluru FC 3-2

Jhon Duran

Transfer news: Jhon Duran joins Ronaldo at Al-Nassr from Aston Villa

IML Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh joins India Masters for inaugural International Masters League

MCI vs RMA

UEFA Champions League: Manchester City vs Real Madrid live streaming

Topics : Manchester United football

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 02 2025 | 3:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVEWhat is Standard Deduction?Gold-Silver Price todaySensex TodayManufacturing SectorBudget 2025FDI Limit Hike in Insurance SectorCMs' on Budget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon