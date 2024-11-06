Champions League highlights: Sporting CP thrash Manchester City 4-1

Erling Haaland was upstaged by another striker from Scandinavia in the Champions League.
While Haaland missed a penalty for Manchester City, Viktor Gyokeres converted two spot kicks as part of his hat trick for Sporting in a 4-1 win for the Portuguese team.
Gyokeres, a Sweden international, is one of the hottest strikers in Europe at the moment and now has 21 goals in 17 games for Sporting this season.
Highlights from our #UCL defeat to Sporting ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/bwCvnnUlxe— Manchester City (@ManCity) November 6, 2024
Haaland is widely regarded as the best striker in the world but he couldn't put away his penalty after a handball. He stepped up and smashed his effort against the crossbar in the 69th.
At the other end, Gyokeres converted his in the 48th to make it 2-1 and did so again in the 80th to make it 4-1 to Sporting.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)