Copa America winners, runner-ups list, prize money; Argentina's titles win

Argentina won record-extending 16th Copa America title after Lionel Messi's side defeated Colombia in the Copa America 2024 final on Monday morning. Lautaro Martinez scored the winner for Argentina in the 112th minute after the match went into the extra time as both teams failed to score in 90 minutes and stoppages.

Copa America Prize money

Seven million dollars will be awarded as prize money to the Copa America 2024 runner-up, and sixteen million dollars will go to the winning team. The money will be split among the players, coaching staff, and, naturally, the national federation financially.