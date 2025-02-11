Business Standard

Denis Law funeral: Man United fans gather at Old Trafford to pay tribute

Thousands of Manchester United fans gathered at Old Trafford on Tuesday to pay tribute to Denis Law ahead of the club great's funeral.

Thousands of Manchester United fans gathered at Old Trafford on Tuesday to pay tribute to Denis Law ahead of the club great's funeral.

Law, the only Scottish player to win the Ballon d'Or, died last month at the age of 84. Alex Ferguson and Ruben Amorim, the past and present managers of United, were among those expected to attend the funeral at Manchester Cathedral.

Before that, a cortege was starting at Old Trafford and fans lined the concourse at United's stadium to pay their respects to Law, who played 404 games for United and scored 237 times a goal total bettered by only Bobby Charlton and Wayne Rooney.

 

To a backdrop of applause, the procession went around the stadium and stopped briefly at the Trinity Statue that commemorates Law, Charlton and George Best, the three-pronged strike force which led United to English league titles in 1965 and 1967 and the European Cup in 1968 a first for an English club. The lead car in the cortege had a Scottish flag in its rear window.

Flags at Old Trafford flew at half-staff.

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 10:59 PM IST

