U.S. Agency Relevent in Talks for UEFA Champions League Global Deal

UEFA and top European football clubs are set to drop the Swiss agency that has sold Champions League rights since 1992 and replace it with the U.S. firm of Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross.

AP Nyon (Switzerland)
UEFA and top European soccer clubs are set to drop the Swiss agency that has sold Champions League rights since 1992 and replace it with the U.S. firm of Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross.

New York-based Relevent Sports has been given exclusive negotiating rights over the global commercial rights to the UEFA men's club competitions for the period 2027-2033, UEFA said Tuesday, announcing the decision of its commercial joint venture with the European Club Association.

UEFA men's club competitions including the Champions League, Europa League, Conference League and Super Cup have earned gross commercial revenue of at least 4.4 billion euros ($4.54 billion) this season.

 

Relevent's first Champions League deal with UEFA was struck in 2022 to market just the United States rights for three seasons through 2027, in the new format with extra games.

That American deal cut into the global marketing of the marquee club competition by TEAM Marketing in Switzerland since the traditional European Cup was rebranded 33 years ago.

UEFA said the decision favoring Relevent followed a tender process which attracted bids from a number of global and regional agencies.

A confirmed deal between Relevent and the UEFA-ECA joint ventures is expected within weeks, UEFA said.

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 9:51 PM IST

