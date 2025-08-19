Durand Cup 2025 LIVE SCORE, Shillong Lajong vs NorthEast United semi-final: Action to begin at 7 PM
The Durand Cup 2025 semi-final will feature a North East derby as Shillong Lajong FC and NorthEast United FC, set to lock horns at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Shillong today for a placein the final. This clash pits the tournament’s sole I-League representative against a seasoned ISL contender, promising high drama and emotional footballing fireworks.
With local pride and a place in the final at stake, expect fireworks in this much-anticipated clash.
This fixture rekindles memories of their 2024 semi-final meeting, where the Highlanders triumphed comfortably with a 3-0 win. Having already edged past Lajong 2-1 in this year’s group stage, NEUFC enter as clear favourites, hoping to secure a second consecutive final berth.
Shillong Lajong, however, have been one of the underdog stories of the tournament. After finishing as one of the best second-placed teams in the group stage, they showed incredible spirit by coming from behind to beat Indian Navy FT in the quarterfinals. The I-League outfit will be looking to ride that momentum and flip the script against their ISL counterparts.
NorthEast United, fresh from a dominant 4-0 win over Bodoland FC, look sharp and focused. Coach Juan Pedro Benali, after some tactical tinkering earlier, has settled on his best XI, just in time for this high-stakes North-East derby.
Shillong Lajong vs NorthEast United Durand Cup 2025 Starting 11:
Shillong Lajong starting 11 (probable): Siwel Rymbai, Kenstar Kharshong, Saveme Tariang, Kitboklang Khyriem, Rudra Ved, Treimiki Lamurong, Gladdy Kharbuli, Phrangki Buam, Damaitphang Lyngdoh, Everbrightson Sana Mylliempdah, Figo Syndai
NorthEast United starting 11 (probable): Arman Tamang, Tondonba Singh, Soraisham Singh, Robin Yadav, Bekey Oram, Macarton Louis Nickson, Mohammed Arshaf Attakulayan, Jose Manuel Nunez Martin, Jairo Samperio, Alaeddine Ajaraie, Huidrom Thoi-Singh
6:55 PM
Shillong Lajong vs NorthEast United LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Players out from the tunnel!
The players are out from the tunnel as kickoff is minutes away now.
6:50 PM
Shillong Lajong vs NorthEast United LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Action to begin soon!
We are 10 minutes away from kickoff as the anticipation builds up in Shillong for the North East derby.
6:39 PM
Shillong Lajong vs NorthEast United LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Champions' strong forward attack!
NorthEast United’s main attacking threat lies in their sharp forward line, featuring Moroccan Alaaeddine Ajaraie, the tournament’s leading goal-scorer, alongside the in-form Jithin MS and the dynamic Lalrinzuala.
6:35 PM
Shillong Lajong vs NorthEast United LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Shillong's attack force!
Phrangki Buam, Sana, and Figo Syndai have been responsible for nine of Lajong’s 12 goals so far, and the Red Dragons will be counting on the trio for another impactful performance.
6:28 PM
Shillong Lajong vs NorthEast United LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Shillong with a score to settle!
This matchup brings back memories of their 2024 semi-final clash, where the Highlanders secured a convincing 3-0 victory.
6:16 PM
Shillong Lajong vs NorthEast United LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Can the Highlanders book consecutive final spots?
NorthEast United secured a 2-1 win over Shillong Lajong in the group stage of this edition, following up on their dominant 3-0 victory against the same side in last year’s semi-final held at the same venue.
6:08 PM
Shillong Lajong vs NorthEast United LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Action to begin at 7 PM!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Durand Cup 2025 semi-final clash between Shillong Lajong and NorthEast United in Shillong. It's a repeat of last year's semi-final clash as the North East derby will be played yet again for a place in the final of the tournament. Action to begin at 7 PM IST.
