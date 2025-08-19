Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 07:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Asia Cup Hockey 2025: Bangladesh, Kazakhstan replace Pakistan and Oman

Asia Cup Hockey 2025: Bangladesh, Kazakhstan replace Pakistan and Oman

Pakistan out, Bangladesh & Kazakhstan in: Asia Cup Hockey 2025 to begin Aug 29 in Rajgir, Bihar. India drawn with China, Japan, Kazakhstan in Pool A.

Hockey generic image

Pakistan’s absence is significant as the Asia Cup also serves as a qualifying tournament for the 2026 World Cup.

Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 7:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

What’s the latest?
 
Bangladesh and Kazakhstan have been drafted into the men’s Asia Cup hockey tournament, replacing Pakistan and Oman, as per the schedule released on Tuesday. The tournament will take place in Rajgir, Bihar, from August 29 to September 7.
 
India, the host nation, finds itself in Pool A alongside China, Japan, and Kazakhstan. Pool B consists of Malaysia, Korea, Chinese Taipei, and Bangladesh.
 
The opening match on August 29 will see Malaysia face Bangladesh, while India will take on China in the final fixture of the day. The final, third-place play-off, and classification matches are scheduled for September 7.
 
 
Why Pakistan pulled out?

Also Read

Shillong Lajong vs NorthEast United

Durand Cup 2025 LIVE SCORE, Shillong Lajong vs NorthEast United semi-final: SLFC 0-0 NEU in 1st half

online gaming

Govt likely to tighten rules for money-based games in Online Gaming Bill

Airports, Airline, air passenger, flights

Over 250 flights disrupted in Mumbai as rains lead to delays, cancellations

Badminton, shuttlecock

Badminton faces shuttle crisis; BAI, Gopichand urge urgent alternatives

Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan

Babar, Rizwan downgraded as PCB finds no player fit for top contract

 
While the Indian government had assured visas for Pakistani players, the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) refused to travel, citing security concerns. The organisers, anticipating the uncertainty, had already approached Bangladesh to step in and complete the eight-team field.
 
The bigger picture: Tensions beyond sport
 
Pakistan’s absence is significant as the Asia Cup also serves as a qualifying tournament for the 2026 World Cup. The refusal comes in the wake of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people were killed.
 
India launched Operation Sindoor to dismantle terror infrastructure across the border, further straining bilateral sporting relations. Pakistan’s withdrawal underscores how regional conflicts continue to spill into the sporting arena, impacting athletes and international competitions.
 
India’s challenge ahead
 
For India, the tournament represents not just an opportunity to dominate on home soil but also a chance to seal an early qualification for the World Cup. Drawn with familiar rivals Japan and China, India will be expected to top Pool A, but the inclusion of Kazakhstan adds a new dynamic to the group stage.

More From This Section

Khelo India

Khelo India Water Sports Festival: J&K athletes chase glory on Dal Lake

Manu Bhaker

Manu's bronze, Rashmika's junior gold brighten India's day at shooting

Tennis partners

Kazakhstan tennis player handed 4-year ban over doping violation

Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek Clinches Cincinnati Open Title with Win Over Jasmine Paolini

Alcaraz french open

Alcaraz clinches Cincinnati Open as Sinner retires due to Illness

Topics : Hockey News Asia cup hockey Indian Hockey Team Japan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 7:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMumbai Rains LIVEIndia Asia Cup Squad Announcement LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWho is Manika VishwakarmaGold-Silver Price TodayWho is Sudershan ReddyBlueStone Jewellery IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon