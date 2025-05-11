Sunday, May 11, 2025 | 08:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
El Clasico: Mbappe scores twice vs BAR; leads race for Pichichi trophy

El Clasico: Mbappe scores twice vs BAR; leads race for Pichichi trophy

Lewandowski, who was up by one goal before the El Clasico encounter, started from the bench as he was not fully fit to start the crucial tie for the hosts.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 11 2025 | 8:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe fired his side to the lead with quick fire 2 goals against arch rivals  FC Barcelona at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium on the night. Mbappe now overtakes Robert Lewandowski in the race for the Pichichi Trophy as he overtakes him to score his 26th goal in his debut season with Los Blancos.    Lewandowski, who was up by one goal before the El Clasico encounter, started from the bench as he was not fully fit to start the crucial tie for the hosts.  While Barca conceded a penalty when goalkeeper Szczesny took out Mbappe in a 1v1 in the 5th minute, it was the French forward who coolly converted it for Madrid's breakthrough into the bottom left corner.  Mbappe moments later doubled the lead as he found himself once again in a 1v1 situation that ended up with the ball in the back of the net again.

First Published: May 11 2025 | 8:13 PM IST

