Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

EPL 2023-24: Four in a row as Manchester City crowned champions of England

Standing on 88 points before this game, City needed to win their game to end the dependency on any other results and remain firmly in position to lift the cup

EPL 2024 Manchester City wins the Premier League . Photo: X

EPL 2024 Manchester City wins the Premier League . Photo: X

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2024 | 11:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City have completed a quadruple of English Premier League wins as they won their last match of EPL 2023-24 against West Ham 3-1 to finish at the top of the league points table and claim the trophy. 
Standing on 88 points before this game, City needed to win their final game to end the dependency on any other results and remain firmly in position to lift the cup. Arsenal with 89 points finished in the second position while Liverpool finished in third and Aston Villa in fourth with 82 and 68 points respectively. 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

These four teams will get a direct entry into the Uefa Champions League 2024-25. On the other hand, two other big clubs Chelsea and Manchester United finished in sixth and eighth place respectively. 

What lies ahead of City?

City is out of the race for the Champions League 2023-24 and thus the treble of FA Cup, Premier League and Champions League wouldn't be possible this time around. However, they can still win the FA Cup where they will face Manchester United in the final on Saturday, May 25 at the Wembley Stadium in London. 

Topics : English Premier League Manchester City football

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 19 2024 | 11:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGo Digit Subscription Status, Day 3India 2024 Economic GrowthNirmala SitharamanIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon