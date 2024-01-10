EPL: Tottenham signs Germany forward Timo Werner on loan from Leipzig

Tottenham signed Timo Werner on loan from Leipzig on Tuesday, giving the Germany forward another shot at the Premier League after his inconsistent stint with Chelsea.

The 27-year-old Werner joined Spurs on a six-month deal that included an option to make the transfer permanent this summer.

In the short term, Werner would plug a gap left by the departure of captain Son Heung-min to the Asian Cup with South Korea potentially until mid-February.

The move could also boost Werner's resum ahead of the European Championship this summer in Germany.

Werner played for Chelsea from 2020-22 and helped the London club win the Champions League, but it was still an underwhelming stint in English soccer. He tallied 23 goals in 89 total appearances in his time at Stamford Bridge.

Werner returned to Leipzig in the summer of 2022 and scored 16 goals last season. But he's made only four starts under coach Marco Rose this campaign.

The speedy Werner said he was encouraged by his discussions with Spurs' Australian manager Ange Postecoglou.

He gave me straight away the feeling that I need to join a club what I want to feel when you talk to a manager and also the tactics and the style, how he wants to play, how he lets the team play, he said. For me, I thought straight away that it fits perfectly.

Financial details were not disclosed.