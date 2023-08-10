Confirmation

Harry Kane transfer news: Tottenham accepts Bayern's 100 million Euros bid

If he moves to Bayern, then, Kane will be remembered as one of the greats in the English Premier League, having scored 213 goals in 320 EPL games, just 48 goals behind Premier League's highest scorer

Harry Kane

Harry Kane is just 48 goals behind Alan Shearer's record as the highest scorer in Premier League history.

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2023 | 4:53 PM IST
German club Bayern Munich have reached an agreement with English club Tottenham Hotspurs to sign Three Lions captain Harry Kane. According to The Athletic report, Bayern have put forward a bid of 100 million Euros, which was accepted by Spurs. 

Now it is up to Kane, whose contract with Tottenham end next summer, to accept the offer. Reportedly, Bayern have already an agreement in principle with the Harry Kane camp and then they offered a bid of 100 million Euros. It is also believed that the England captain wanted his future to be resolved before Tottenham's first match of the Premier League at Brentford on August 13. It is widely reported that Kane wants to win trophies and the German Club would virtually guarantee that.

Tottenham to earn big

If Kane accepts Bayern's offer, the fee would also likely break Tottemham's record for the highest fee received for a player. 

Harry Kane's record in Premier League

Kane netted 30 goals in Premier League for Spurs' disappointing campaign as the club finished eighth and missed out of UEFA Champions League qualification. Tottenham have not won a trophy since 2008. 

However, Kane has been exceptional during his stay at Tottenham Hotspurs. He scored 280 goals in 435 appearances for the club, having netted his first goal in December 2011.

If he moves to Bayern, then, Kane will be remembered as one of the greats in the English Premier League, having scored 213 goals in 320 EPL games. He is just 48 goals behind Alan Shearer's record as the highest scorer in Premier League history.
Topics : English Premier League Harry Kane Bayern Munich football

First Published: Aug 10 2023 | 4:51 PM IST

