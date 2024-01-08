Sensex (    %)
                        
Franz Beckenbauer, World Cup-winning captain and coach, dies aged 78

Franz Beckenbauer, the German soccer great who helped his country win the World Cup both as player and coach, has died, news agency dpa reported Monday. He was 78.

Franz Beckenbauer | Photo: Wiki Commons

AP Munich
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2024 | 10:44 PM IST

It is with deep sadness that we announce that my husband and our father, Franz Beckenbauer, passed away peacefully in his sleep yesterday, Sunday, surrounded by his family, the family said in a statement to dpa, the German news agency.
We ask that we be allowed grieve in peace and spared any questions.
The statement did not provide a cause of death.
As a player and coach, Beckenbauer did more than most to shape German soccer. He captained West Germany to the World Cup title in 1974. He also coached the national side that won the 1990 World Cup final against Argentina.
In recent years the former Bayern Munich great struggled with health problems.

First Published: Jan 08 2024 | 10:44 PM IST

