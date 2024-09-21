Shaun Wright-Phillips expecting thrilling tie between Man City and Arsenal

Two of the best teams in the recent times in the English Premier League, Manchester City and Arsenal are set to lock horns at the Etihad Stadium on September 21.

With the season only 3 matches in, it will be an interesting match between two sides who will likely be contesting for the title again this season.

Former Man City player Shaun Wright-Phillips, who is in India for the Manchester City Trophy Tour, spoke at the Star Sports Press Room about the game and the player sinvolved in it.

Shaun Wright Phillips on Erling Haaland



Wright-Phillips provided valuable insights into the current Manchester City squad, highlighting standout players such as Erling Haaland and Phil Foden. He also discussed City's ongoing dominance in English football. When asked about Erling Haaland's influence, Wright-Phillips expressed his admiration for the Norwegian forward, describing him as truly unique.

“Yeah, I think he's completely different from most strikers, possibly even in the world. He has a knack for not being involved in the game for long periods, but when you give him one touch in the box, it’s almost like he's had multiple touches leading up to that moment. Once he gets that chance, he works on a clean strike, especially inside the box. For me, it's a unique skill. What has impressed me most over the years is that his all-around game has improved. He gets more assists than people think and works hard. His goal against Brentford, just gone, summed him up as a young striker. When Ederson plays that ball over, he stops just to let Pinnock hit him, which throws Pinnock off balance. After that, Haaland knows he’s away, and it’s just about keeping composed and finishing the chance.” he said about Haaland.



Best Man City player last season

When asked about who he thinks played the most important in City's season last year, he said "Phil Foden. A lot of people wanted him to start more or play centrally, and it worked. Last year, when Kevin was out, Phil carried City at times, scoring goals consistently, making passes, and providing assists. He’s a great player with enormous talent. And when Haaland was injured, Phil was the one that was scoring all the goals, regardless of where it was or when it was. He was the main man."

"I think that performance, at his age, on such a consistent basis, was, for me, incredible. For him to win that award, especially coming through the academy, was probably a massive individual achievement. In many ways, it's shown the younger generation that there's a massive door open here. If you can perform at those levels all the time or get yourself anywhere near it, there's a chance for you to be very successful at the club.”

Manchester City vs Arsenal Head-to-Head