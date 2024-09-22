ISL: Mohammedan Sporting play 1-1 draw against FC Goa to get first point

Debutants Mohammedan Sporting Club registered their first point in the Indian Super League (ISL) as they played out a 1-1 draw with FC Goa here on Saturday. Mohammedan Sporting dictated terms in the majority of the game. They broke the deadlock in the 66th minute, courtesy Alexis Gomez's spot kick. But Armando Sadiku's header in stoppage time (90+4 minute) meant that the points were shared at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The hosts controlled the proceedings once again just like they did in their previous match against NorthEast United. They created multiple opportunities in the first period with the likes of Carlos Franca and Gomez constantly troubling the FC Goa backline.

It was Franca who got the first opening of the match in the 12th minute but the Brazilian failed to hit the target from close range.

A few minutes later, Franca again played a one-two pass in the penalty area to release Lalremsanga in space. Just when the youngster was about to take the shot, Nim Dorjee came up with a vital interception.

Franca was a livewire on the field with plenty of runs from different channels. Despite the misses and the frustration that comes with it, the 29-year-old forward kept pushing forward.

He moved to the right and had the best opportunity of the first period when he lost his marker with a deft touch and then rifled a thumping effort into the crossbar.

The second half started just like the first one with Mohammedan Sporting taking the early initiative. Franca got the better of Odei Onaindia as he started a counterattack. The move ended with Franca testing Laxmikant Kattimani without any success.

The hosts were finally rewarded for their relentless attacks when they earned a penalty in the 66th minute after Onaindia brought down Franca in the penalty box. The subsequent spot-kick was calmly converted by Gomez as the Black and Whites registered their first goal in the ISL.

The visitors restored parity when Armando Sadiku headed the ball home following a brilliant cross from Aakash Sangwan in stoppage time to salvage a point from the match.