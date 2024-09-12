Mikel Arteta signs new 3 year contract to remain Arsenal manager till 2027

Business Standard
The 42-year-old Spanish coach has been at Arsenal since December 2019 and transformed the team into Manchester City's main English Premier League title rival

AP London
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta signed a new contract to 2027 on Thursday.
I feel very inspired, I feel challenged, I feel supported and I want to do much more than what we've already done together, Arteta said.
The 42-year-old Spanish coach has been at Arsenal since December 2019 and transformed the team into Manchester City's main English Premier League title rival by finishing runner-up in the last two seasons.
His previous deal was expiring at the end of this season and speculation mentioned him as a potential successor to Pep Guardiola at City.
 
We are really happy that Mikel has signed a new long-term contract. It's a very positive and proud moment for everyone at the club," Arsenal sporting director Edu said.
Mikel has shown his qualities since the very first day he joined us, not only as a football manager but as a person with wonderful values. We have a strong belief in what we are doing and what we want to achieve together. Mikel's new contract gives us stability and clear direction as we aim for new heights.

Arteta was Guardiola's assistant at City before succeeding Unai Emery at Arsenal and winning the FA Cup in his first season in charge.
Two seasons ago, Arsenal spent 248 days at the top of the league but was beaten to the title by City. No other team had spent so long in first place without being crowned league champion.
Last season, Arsenal pushed City even closer when taking the title race down to the final day, and eventually finished two points behind Guardiola's team.
Mikel is a dynamic and passionate manager, who is relentless in the pursuit of excellence, Arsenal co-chair Josh Kroenke said.
He has a deep understanding of Arsenal's values, and since joining us as head coach in December 2019, he has taken the team to another level in an Arsenal way.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

