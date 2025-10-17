Friday, October 17, 2025 | 07:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
FIFA World Rankings: Top 20 Teams after October international break

FIFA World Rankings: Top 20 Teams after October international break

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 7:29 PM IST

Spain maintained its position at the top of the FIFA men’s world rankings in the latest list released Friday, with Germany reclaiming its spot among the top seeds for the upcoming World Cup draw on December 5 (which will feature U.S. President Donald Trump in attendance).
 
Germany climbed two places to No. 10 following consecutive qualifying victories over Luxembourg and Northern Ireland, bouncing back after a shock loss to Slovakia in their tournament opener.
 
Meanwhile, Croatia, runners-up in 2018 and a semifinalist in the 2022 edition, slipped to 11th after settling for a draw against the Czech Republic last week.
 
 
In the 48-team World Cup draw, 12 teams will be top-seeded. These include the three co-hosts (United States, Canada, and Mexico) as well as the nine highest-ranked teams that directly qualify. 

Currently ranked No. 9, Italy may be pushed into European playoffs in March if they finish second behind Norway in their group. If that happens, the No. 10 ranked team will likely avoid being drawn with the other top seeds.
 
Spain leads the standings ahead of defending champions Argentina, followed by France, England, Portugal, the Netherlands, Brazil, and Belgium in eighth.
 
In the draw, seedings will cascade from Pot 1 through Pot 4. Pot 4 will comprise the six lowest-ranked direct qualifiers and six slots reserved for playoff winners.
 
Four European squads will enter via playoffs, while a global bracket of six non-European nations will contest two remaining places, with teams such as Bolivia and New Caledonia involved.
 
Finally, Friday’s rankings confirmed the matchups for the African playoff round next month. Nigeria will take on Gabon, while Cameroon faces Congo for a chance to compete in the intercontinental playoff.  India slip in rankings after disappointing campaign 
The Indian men’s football team dropped to 136th in the latest FIFA rankings released on Friday, its lowest position in nearly nine years, following a draw and a loss against Singapore that ended its chances of qualifying for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup.
 
India slipped two spots from its previous ranking of 134 and now sits just below Kuwait and just above Botswana.
 
This is the team’s worst ranking since October and November of 2016, when they were placed 137th. India’s highest-ever FIFA ranking remains 94, achieved in February 1996.
  FIFA World rankings after October international break 
FIFA World rankings
RK Team Total Points Previous Points +/-
1 Spain 1880.76 1875.37 5.39
2 Argentina 1872.43 1870.32 2.11
3 France 1862.71 1870.92 -8.21
4 England 1824.3 1820.44 3.86
5 Portugal 1778 1779.55 -1.55
6 Netherlands 1759.96 1754.17 5.79
7 Brazil 1758.85 1761.6 -2.75
8 Belgium 1740.01 1739.54 0.47
9 Italy 1717.15 1710.06 7.09
10 Germany 1713.3 1704.27 9.03
11 Croatia 1710.15 1714.2 -4.05
12 Morocco 1710.11 1706.27 3.84
13 Colombia 1695.72 1692.1 3.62
14 Mexico 1682.52 1688.38 -5.86
15 Uruguay 1677.57 1673.65 3.92
16 USA 1673.49 1670.04 3.45
17 Switzerland 1653.32 1648.3 5.02
18 Senegal 1650.61 1645.23 5.38
19 Japan 1645.34 1640.47 4.87
20 Denmark 1641.02 1627.64 13.38
 

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 7:28 PM IST

