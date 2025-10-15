Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 08:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Historic night in Tokyo as Japan defeat Brazil for first time ever by 3-2

Historic night in Tokyo as Japan defeat Brazil for first time ever by 3-2

Brazil football team, Copa America

Brazil football team (Photo: Copa America/ Twitter)

AP Tokyo
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 8:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Japan beat Brazil for the first time on Tuesday, fighting from two goals down to win the friendly 3-2 in Ajinomoto Stadium.

Ayase Ueda grabbed the winning goal with a header in the 71st minute, sending the sell-out crowd into celebration.

It was Japan's historic first win over the South American powerhouse at its 14th attempt.

Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti made several changes to the team that won 5-0 in South Korea four days ago, but the five-time world champion continued its strong form from Seoul with a dominant first half in the Japanese capital.

Goals from Paulo Henrique and Gabriel Martinelli put the visitors seemingly in control at halftime, and a 12th win over Japan appeared likely.

 

Seven minutes after the restart, however, Takumi Minamino capitalized on a mistake by Fabricio Bruno to score from inside the area. Just after the hour, Keito Nakamura's shot deflected off Bruno to bring Japan level.

Both teams have already qualified for the 2026 World Cup which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 8:00 AM IST

