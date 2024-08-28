Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Sports / Football News / Goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny retires from professional football at 34

Goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny retires from professional football at 34

Szczesny joined Arsenal's academy from Legia Warsaw in 2006 as a teenager and was on loan at Brentford (2009-10) before his five years with the Gunners.

Photo: Shutterstock

Photo: Shutterstock

AP Warsaw (Poland)
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 9:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny retired from professional soccer on Tuesday, two weeks after he left Juventus. The 34-year-old Szczesny, who started his professional career at Arsenal, made 84 appearances for Poland with the last two at this summer's European Championship.
I played the game at the highest level with the best players in history without ever feeling inferior, he said on Instagram. "Everything that I have and everything that I am I owe to the beautiful game of football.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Szczesny joined Arsenal's academy from Legia Warsaw in 2006 as a teenager and was on loan at Brentford (2009-10) before his five years with the Gunners.
He played a total of 181 times for Arsenal, helping the club win the FA Cup in his final game there. He was the joint winner of the Golden Glove award in 2013-14 with Petr Cech.
He signed with Juventus in 2017 after a two-year loan to Roma. Earlier in August, Juventus and Szczesny agreed to terminate his contract.
Szczesny made 252 appearances for Juventus and helped the Italian powerhouse win three Italian league titles, three Italian Cups and two Italian Super Cups. "I feel that right now it is time to give all of my attention to my family," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

football

Croatian footballer Mario Vukovic's ban for doping extended to 4 yrs by CAS

Newcastle United

Premier League: Schar retires from int'l football, will focus on Newcastle

England football team, Uefa Euro 2020

Sven-Goran Eriksson, 1st foreign manager to lead England team, dies at 76

Chelsea Football Club

Madueke nets hat trick for Chelsea; Arne Slot gets win in Anfield debut

Football, soccer

Cardiff player suffers cut by falling advertising screen agianst Swansea

Topics : football

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 9:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon