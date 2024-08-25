How the champions of Europe's top 5 leagues started their 2024-25 season

The 2024-25 football season has finally kicked off, and the clubs are already going all in to secure their ultimate glory in the new season. Similarly, the defending champions of all the top five European leagues have started their title defence in the new season, namely Real Madrid (La Liga), Manchester City (Premier League), Bayer Leverkusen (Bundesliga), Inter Milan (Serie A), and Paris Saint-Germain (Ligue 1). All five champions made slight changes to their sides before the start of their campaign, but how well did they fare at the beginning of the season?

The 2023-24 La Liga champions, Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid, started their 2024-25 season with a 1-1 draw against Mallorca at the Estadi Mallorca Son Moix stadium. Rodrygo opened the scoring in the 13th minute to give Madrid a 1-0 lead in the game. However, Murici equalised in the 53rd minute for Mallorca. Neither team could find another goal after that, and the match ended with both sides sharing one point each. The biggest disappointment for Madrid would be their star signing, Kylian Mbappé, failing to get his name on the scoresheet. But the season has just begun, and with Real Madrid’s history of late comebacks, fans can expect a thrilling season ahead.

Madrid will face Valladolid next on Sunday, August 25.

Manchester City (Premier League)

The four-time defending champions, Manchester City, are off to a flying start in their fourth straight title defence, as they are currently leading the points table with six points from two matches. City started their campaign with a 2-0 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge before dismantling newly promoted Ipswich Town 4-1 at the Etihad. Their star striker, Haaland, was on the scoresheet on both occasions, and with Gündoğan and the injured Rodri returning, they are once again favourites to win the league.

Manchester City will next face West Ham on Saturday, August 31.

Inter Milan (Serie A)

Inter Milan has had a mixed start to the 2024-25 season. They began their campaign with a 2-2 draw against Genoa before defeating Lecce 2-0 at San Siro. They are currently at the top of the table with four points from two games.

Milan will next face Atalanta on Saturday, August 31.

Bayer Leverkusen (Bundesliga)

One of the biggest upsets of the 2023-24 season was Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen ending Bayern Munich’s dominant run in the Bundesliga and winning their maiden title while remaining undefeated throughout the entire season. The German champions have picked up from where they left off last season by defeating Borussia Mönchengladbach 3-2 in their opening game of the 2024-25 season. While many believe Leverkusen’s run last season was a fluke, Xabi Alonso and his side will be eager to prove them wrong once again.

Bayer Leverkusen will next face VfL Bochum on Saturday, August 31.

Paris Saint-Germain (Ligue 1)

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) suffered a setback even before the season started when their main striker, Kylian Mbappé, left them for Real Madrid on a free transfer. However, the French champions have now shrugged it off and are off to a flyer. They started their new season with a massive 4-1 victory over Le Havre before annihilating Montpellier 6-0 in their second game. They are currently at the top of the table with six points from two matches.

PSG will next face Lille on Monday, September 2.