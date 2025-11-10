Monday, November 10, 2025 | 12:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Dyche guides Forest to first win as Newcastle lose again; City vs Liverpool

Dyche guides Forest to first win as Newcastle lose again; City vs Liverpool

Newcastle fell to back-to-back defeats in the Premier League, losing 3-1 to Brentford on Sunday.

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 12:40 PM IST

Newcastle fell to back-to-back defeats in the Premier League, losing 3-1 to Brentford on Sunday. Having lost to West Ham by the same score a week earlier, Eddie Howe's team once again took an early lead only to squander the points.

Harvey Barnes fired the visitors ahead at the Gtech Community Stadium, but Newcastle was stunned by a second-half fightback from Brentford and ended the match with 10 men after Dan Burn was sent off.

Kevin Schade leveled in the 56th, following Barnes' goal in the 27th.

Burn was sent off when bringing down Dango Ouattara in the box and Igor Thiago converted from the spot.

 

Thiago got his second in stoppage time to seal the win, which left Newcastle 14th in the standings and just two points above the relegation zone.

Manchester City and Liverpool played later Sunday.

Sean Dyche got his first league win as Nottingham Forest coach after his team rallied to beat Leeds 3-1 at the City Ground.

Victory came after last week's 2-2 draw with Manchester United and moved second-from-bottom Forest to within a point of safety.

Lukas Nmecha put Leeds ahead in the 13th minute, but Ibrahim Sangare equalized two minutes later. Morgan Gibbs-White and Elliot Anderson - from the penalty spot - completed the comeback after the break.

Villa back to winning waysAston Villa quickly bounced back from defeat to Liverpool last week by routing Bournemouth 4-0.

Villa endured a desperate start to the season - failing to win any of its first six games in all competitions. But Unai Emery's team has powered back impressively by winning eight of its last 10.

Emiliano Buendia, Amadou Onana, Ross Barkley and Donyell Malen all scored, while goalkeeper Emi Martinez denied Antoine Semenyo from the spot as Villa moved up to seventh in the standings.

Crystal Palace and Brighton drew 0-0 at Selhurst Park.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 12:39 PM IST

