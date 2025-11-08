Premier League 2025: Latest points table and top ten goal scorers

The English Premier League (EPL) 2025–26 will resume today with Matchday 11 fixtures, as four-match unbeaten Manchester United take on Tottenham Hotspur in a rematch of the UEFA Europa League 2025 final. The match will be crucial, as whichever side wins will move straight to the No. 2 spot in the points table with 20 points from 11 matches. Currently, both Spurs and the Red Devils have 17 points but rank sixth and eighth respectively due to goal difference.
Talking about the points table, Arsenal — who have lost just one game so far this season — are the current table-toppers with 25 points. Six-time champions Manchester City are second with 19 points. Defending champions Liverpool, who are going through a rough phase, are ranked third with 18 points, while Sunderland, who are enjoying the form of their lives, are fourth with the same points as Liverpool but an inferior goal difference.
West Ham United, Nottingham Forest, and Wolves are the three bottom-placed teams with just 7, 6, and 2 points respectively.
Premier League 2025: Points table
|Rank
|Club
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Arsenal
|10
|8
|1
|1
|18
|3
|15
|25
|2
|Man City
|10
|6
|1
|3
|20
|8
|12
|19
|3
|Liverpool
|10
|6
|0
|4
|18
|14
|4
|18
|4
|Sunderland
|10
|5
|3
|2
|12
|8
|4
|18
|5
|Bournemouth
|10
|5
|3
|2
|17
|14
|3
|18
|6
|Tottenham
|10
|5
|2
|3
|17
|8
|9
|17
|7
|Chelsea
|10
|5
|2
|3
|18
|11
|7
|17
|8
|Man United
|10
|5
|2
|3
|17
|16
|1
|17
|9
|Crystal Palace
|10
|4
|4
|2
|14
|9
|5
|16
|10
|Brighton
|10
|4
|3
|3
|17
|15
|2
|15
|11
|Aston Villa
|10
|4
|3
|3
|9
|10
|-1
|15
|12
|Brentford
|10
|4
|1
|5
|14
|16
|-2
|13
|13
|Newcastle
|10
|3
|3
|4
|10
|11
|-1
|12
|14
|Everton
|10
|3
|3
|4
|10
|13
|-3
|12
|15
|Fulham
|10
|3
|2
|5
|12
|14
|-2
|11
|16
|Leeds United
|10
|3
|2
|5
|9
|17
|-8
|11
|17
|Burnley
|10
|3
|1
|6
|12
|19
|-7
|10
|18
|West Ham
|10
|2
|1
|7
|10
|21
|-11
|7
|19
|Nottm Forest
|10
|1
|3
|6
|7
|19
|-12
|6
|20
|Wolves
|10
|0
|2
|8
|7
|22
|-15
|2
Premier League 2025: Top ten goal scorers
While Manchester City as a team are not in their best form at the moment, their striker Erling Haaland is enjoying great form and is the current top scorer in the Premier League with 13 goals to his name. Haaland’s dominance can be gauged from the fact that the four players tied at the No. 2 spot — Antoine Semenyo of Bournemouth, Danny Welbeck of Brighton, Jean-Philippe Mateta of Crystal Palace, and Igor Thiago of Brentford — all have six goals each, less than half of Haaland’s tally.
Premier League 2025 leading goal scorers list:
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|P
|G
|1
|Erling Haaland
|Manchester City
|10
|13
|2
|Antoine Semenyo
|AFC Bournemouth
|10
|6
|3
|Jean-Philippe Mateta
|Crystal Palace
|10
|6
|4
|Igor Thiago
|Brentford
|10
|6
|5
|Danny Welbeck
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|10
|6
|6
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|10
|4
|7
|Bryan Mbeumo
|Manchester United
|10
|4
|8
|Iliman Ndiaye
|Everton
|10
|4
|9
|Jaidon Anthony
|Burnley
|10
|4
|10
|Viktor Gyökeres
|Arsenal
|10
|4