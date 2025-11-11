Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 10:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / Belgium's Courtois set to miss World Cup qualifiers with muscle injury

Belgium's Courtois set to miss World Cup qualifiers with muscle injury

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is expected to miss Belgium's upcoming World Cup qualifiers because of a muscle injury.

Thibaut Courtois. (Photo: Shuttershock)

Thibaut Courtois. (Photo: Shuttershock)

AP Brussels
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is expected to miss Belgium's upcoming World Cup qualifiers because of a muscle injury.

Madrid said in a statement on Monday the 33-year-old Courtois has been diagnosed with an injury to the long abductor muscle in his right leg" after undergoing medical tests with the club. The Spanish league side did not specify how long he will be sidelined, saying only that his recovery will be assessed.

The Belgian federation has yet to comment on the announcement. Belgium is already missing Kevin De Bruyne, who has a severe lesion to his thigh muscle and is out for several months. 

 

Belgium currently tops Group J ahead of North Macedonia and Wales. It faces Kazakhstan in Astana on Saturday before hosting Liechtenstein in Lige on Nov. 18. The Red Devils will qualify directly for next year's World Cup in the United States if they beat Kazakhstan.

Courtois returned to the Belgium team in March after a 21-month absence. He abruptly left the team in June 2023 ahead of a European Championship qualifier after falling out with Belgium's then-coach, Domenico Tedesco. Their feud, which began over a captaincy dispute and was dubbed Courtoisgate, quickly escalated and damaged their relationship beyond repair.

The appointment of Rudi Garcia as the new coach this year paved the way for Courtois' return. The veteran goalkeeper has made 107 appearances for Belgium.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Erling Haaland Premier League

Man City crush Liverpool 3-0 in Pep Guardiola's milestone 1,000th game

Ryan Williams

Ryan Williams India's new start from Australia joins team camp in Bengaluru

Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola

Football icons salute Pep Guardiola ahead of his 1,000th match as manager

Premier League 2025

Premier League 2025: Latest points table and top ten goal scorers

Bukayo Saka

Sunderland strike late as Arsenal's winning streak ends in 2-2 draw

Topics : Football News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRed Fort BlastBihar Election Phase 2 Voting LIVEStocks to watch todayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateGold-Silver Rate TodayOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon