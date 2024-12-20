Business Standard

Home / Sports / Football News / Italian Cup: Asllani's rare corner goal takes Inter Milan to quarterfinals

Italian Cup: Asllani's rare corner goal takes Inter Milan to quarterfinals

Marko Arnautovic and Kristjan Asllani netted in the first half to help Inter set up a quarterfinal match against Lazio the team it routed 6-0 in the league on Monday

A much-changed Inter Milan side eased to a 2-0 victory over Udinese in the Italian Cup.

Marko Arnautovic and Kristjan Asllani netted in the first half to help Inter set up a quarterfinal match against Lazio the team it routed 6-0 in the league on Monday. Inter coach Simone Inzaghi made eight changes to that side.

The match was briefly halted shortly before halftime when a spectator collapsed in the stands. The fan was immediately treated as the stadium fell into silence and the players looked on, clearly concerned.

A defibrillator had to be used before the fan was carried out on a stretcher to the applause of the San Siro crowd. The fan was reportedly stable in the hospital.

 

When play resumed after a delay of more than five minutes, the Udinese players still seemed distracted as Asllani's corner from the left evaded everyone and went in off the far post.

That put Inter 2-0 up as it had broken the deadlock in the 30th minute following an Udinese error. A hideous pass from visiting midfielder Jurgen Ekkelenkamp was straight at Mehdi Taremi and he fed in Arnautovic, who slotted into the bottom right corner.

Taremi hit the post in the second half, while Inter also had an early penalty revoked on review.

Teenage defender Mike Aidoo came on two minutes from time for Inter for his professional debut.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 1:38 PM IST

