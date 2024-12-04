Business Standard
Home / Sports / Football News / AC Milan, Bologna seal Italian Cup quarterfinals with dominant wins

AC Milan, Bologna seal Italian Cup quarterfinals with dominant wins

The Rossoneri will face either Roma or Sampdoria in the last eight. Bologna will play the winners of Atalanta's match against Cesena

AC Milan

AC Milan

AP Milan
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 12:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

AC Milan and Bologna advanced to the Italian Cup quarterfinals with convincing victories.

Milan thrashed Serie B leader Sassuolo 6-1, while Bologna routed Serie A struggler Monza 4-0.

The Rossoneri will face either Roma or Sampdoria in the last eight. Bologna will play the winners of Atalanta's match against Cesena.

Both those round of 16 matches take place next week.

Tuesday's match at San Siro was all but over after less than 23 minutes as Sassuolo was swept away by a double from Samuel Chukwueze and other goals by Tijjani Reijnders and Rafael Leo.

It had been a much-changed starting lineup for Milan ahead of a tough Serie A trip to Atalanta on Friday and the Rossoneri made four further changes at halftime.

 

Milan nevertheless extended its advantage through Davide Calabria and Tammy Abraham, either side of a consolation goal for Sassuolo from Samuele Mulattieri.

More From This Section

FC Barcelona

Raphina help Barcelona break La Liga slump with 5-1 victory over Mallorca

Manchester United

Manchester United's boredom broken by Ruben Amorim's tactical brilliance

Harry Kane

Bayern confirms Harry Kane sidelined 'for now' with hamstring strain

Ruben Amorim, manager of Manchester United

Ruben Amorim's Man United hailed by fans after 4-0 win over Everton

Mbappe and Vinicius

Mbappe, Bellingham silence critics in Real Madrid's 2-0 win over Getafe

Bologna scored two goals in each half, with Tommaso Pobega and Riccardo Orsolini netting in the first period and Benjamn Domnguez and Santiago Castro in the second.

However, Orsolini limped off shortly after scoring and Bologna now faces an anxious wait to discover the extent of his injury. The Italy forward is Bologna's top goalscorer this season, with six goals.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

UCL Real Madrid vs AC Milan

UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid vs AC Milan live match time, streaming

UEFA Champions League 2024-25 points table

UEFA Champions League 2024-25 points table, top 5 highest goal-scorers

UEFA Champions League

UEFA Champions League: Full list of all group stage opponents for 36 teams

Bank of India

BOI up 3% after reports suggest bank plans to raise additional Rs 5,000 cr

Parliament session LIVE news updates: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha resume proceedings

Parliament session LIVE news updates: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha resume proceedings

Topics : AC Milan Serie A

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 12:50 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEParliament Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon