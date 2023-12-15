Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami to play Japan's Vissel Kobe in pre-season tour

The pre-season tour for Lionel Messi and Inter Miami keeps growing, with the team revealing Friday that a stop in Japan has now been added to the schedule

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi during the Leagues Cup 2023 quarterfinals match between Charlotte FC and Inter Miami (Photo: Bloomberg)

AP Fort Lauderdale
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2023 | 11:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The pre-season tour for Lionel Messi and Inter Miami keeps growing, with the team revealing Friday that a stop in Japan has now been added to the schedule.
Inter Miami will face Japanese league champion Vissel Kobe at the Japan National Stadium on February 7. That will be the fourth match of a tour that includes games in Saudi Arabia including one pitting Messi against longtime rival Cristiano Ronaldo on January 29 and February 1, and a game against a team of pro players from Hong Kong on February 4.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Among those on the Vissel Kobe roster: Andrs Iniesta, who once teamed up with Messi and fellow Inter Miami players Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba at Barcelona. Iniesta also was teammates with Busquets when Spain won the 2010 World Cup.
Inter Miami now has five preseason matches announced; there are four on the Saudi Arabia-Hong Kong-Japan trip and another in El Salvador on January 19.
The team will begin preseason training in early January and the Major League Soccer regular season is set to begin in February.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

WATCH: Lionel Messi's most watched goal for Inter Miami in America

Messi boosts Inter Miami to Leagues Cup final with 4-1 win vs Philadelphia

Messi scores as Inter Miami beat Charlotte 4-0, make Leagues Cup semifinals

Lionel Messi escapes accident after jumping red light in Miami, say reports

Messi mania engulfs Miami ahead of Argentine soccer superstar''s arrival

AIFF president Chaubey proposes pan-India inter-university football League

Turkish soccer team president gets permanent ban for punching referee

EPL have its first female referee, Rebecca Welch to officiate on Dec 23

Champions League 2023-24: England flop, Spain surge; Copenhagen surprises

Super Cup to adhere to AFC's 6 overseas players' rule in upcoming season

Topics : lionel messi Major League Soccer football

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 11:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCBSE Board exam 2024Gold Silver Price TodayHero MotoCorp | Ather EnergyUPSC CMS Exam 2023Shreyas Talpade Heart AttackBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon