Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Turkish soccer team president gets permanent ban for punching referee

The former president of a Turkish soccer team who punched a referee on the field moments after a game has been permanently banned by the Turkish Football Federation

Turkeye football

Faruk Koca, president of MKE Ankaragucu in Turkey. Photo: X

AP Ankara (Turkey)
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2023 | 5:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The former president of a Turkish soccer team who punched a referee on the field moments after a game has been permanently banned by the Turkish Football Federation.
The federation late on Thursday said that it banned Faruk Koca, who has resigned as president of MKE Ankaragucu, for punching referee Halil Umut Meler on Monday night.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Meler, who was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday with a small fracture near his eye, was attacked shortly after the final whistle of a 1-1 draw between Ankaragucu and Caykur Rizespor in Turkey's top league.
Koca was arrested for causing injury to a public official, and two other people face charges for kicking the referee.
The federation had initially suspended all league games in response to the incident before announcing that matches will resume next Tuesday in Turkey, which has been selected to co-host the 2032 European Championship with Italy.
Koca's resignation was announced on Ankaragucu's website.
The federation also said Ankaragucu has been fined 2 million lira ($69,000) and will have to play five home games without fans.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Asiad 2023: India football squad announced, Sunil Chhetri named captain

World Cup 2026 Qualifier India vs Qatar highlights: India lose 0-3 to Qatar

Asiad 2023 India vs China football highlights: China thrashes India 5-1

Turkish central bank faces key economic test after Erdogan's reelection

Asian Games schedule today: IND vs MAL cricket, IND vs BAN football & more

EPL have its first female referee, Rebecca Welch to officiate on Dec 23

Champions League 2023-24: England flop, Spain surge; Copenhagen surprises

Super Cup to adhere to AFC's 6 overseas players' rule in upcoming season

Turkey suspends all league games after club president punches referee

"Still room for a few more...": Ronaldo after scoring 50 goals in 2023

Topics : football Turkey

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 5:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCBSE Board exam 2024Gold Silver Price TodayHero MotoCorp | Ather EnergyUPSC CMS Exam 2023Shreyas Talpade Heart AttackBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon