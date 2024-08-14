Man Utd sells Wan-Bissaka to West Ham ahead of arrival of Mazraoui, De Ligt

Manchester United sold Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Premier League rival West Ham on Tuesday, ahead of the likely arrivals of two more defenders to Old Trafford.

Wan-Bissaka moved for a reported fee of 15 million pounds ($19 million) to end a five-year spell at United. One of the best one-on-one defenders in the English game, Wan-Bissaka will compete with Vladimir Coufal for the right-back spot at West Ham.

United appears to have lined up a replacement for Wan-Bissaka in Morocco full back Noussair Mazraoui, who is reportedly close to joining from Bayern Munich along with Netherland center back Matthijs de Ligt.