Business Standard
Home / Sports / Football News / Messi named as a substitute for Inter Miami in their match against Toronto

Messi named as a substitute for Inter Miami in their match against Toronto

Messi, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, came on as a reserve in the 61st minute, as did fellow would-be starter Sergio Busquets

Lionel Messi helps Inter Miami reach Leagues Cup final. Photo: Inter Miami

Lionel Messi helps Inter Miami reach Leagues Cup final. Photo: Inter Miami

AP Toronto
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2024 | 3:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Lionel Messi played off the bench for Inter Miami on Saturday at Toronto, the next-to-last contest of the regular season for the MLS Supporters Shield winners.

Messi, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, came on as a reserve in the 61st minute, as did fellow would-be starter Sergio Busquets.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Also out of the starting 11 for Inter Miami on Saturday were Jordi Alba, Luis Suarez and goalkeeper Drake Callender.

Inter Miami coach Gerardo Tata Martino indicated Friday that Messi's workload would be a consideration now that the team has wrapped up the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage for the entirety of the MLS Cup playoffs. Inter Miami will play its first playoff match at home on Oct. 25.

 

Messi is set to report to Argentina's national team in the coming days for World Cup qualifying matches on Oct. 10 and Oct. 15. Those matches, and the travel involved, would figure to put his availability in some doubt for Inter Miami's regular-season finale at home on Oct. 19 against New England.

Oscar Ustari a teammate of Messi's on the Argentina team that won Olympic gold in 2008 was in goal against Toronto in Callender's spot, making his debut with the club. Ustari signed with Inter Miami last month.

More From This Section

Borussia Dortmund

Bundesliga 2024: Leverkusen, Dortmund drop points as Bayern top the table

Premier League 2024/25

Premier League 2024-25 points table, standings, top 5 highest goal-scorers

Paul Pogba

CAS reduces footballer Paul Pogba's doping ban from 4 years to 18 months

Premier League MCI vs FUL

Premier League: Manchester City vs Fulham live time (IST) and streaming

Pep Guardiola, Manchester City

Guardiola says he will pay for banner appealing for him to stay at Man City

Inter Miami entered Saturday in position to set the MLS single-season points record with two wins in its final two matches. The club would finish with 74 points in that scenario, one more than the 73 that New England managed in 2021.

Messi entered Saturday with 17 goals in 17 MLS matches this season, including two in the shield-clinching 3-2 win at Columbus on Wednesday.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Inter Miami, Lionel Messi

Miami's Lionel Messi wins 46th career trophy, lifts MLS Supporters Shield

Argentina vs Chile

Messi back in Argentina's squad for WC qualifiers vs Venezuela and Bolivia

Argentina vs Chile

Argentina minus Messi beats Chile to lead South American WC qualifying

Lionel Messi

Messi joins Inter Miami training for first time since ankle injury

Messi

No Messi in Argentina's squad for WC qualifiers against Chile and Colombia

Topics : lionel messi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 06 2024 | 3:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWorld Smile Day 2024ChatGPT CanvasLatest News LIVEStock Market TodayOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon