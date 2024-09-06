Business Standard
Home / Sports / Football News / Argentina minus Messi beats Chile to lead South American WC qualifying

Argentina minus Messi beats Chile to lead South American WC qualifying

Alexis Mac Allister opened the scoring in the 48, Julin lvarez added a goal in the 84th and Paulo Dybala capped the scoring in the 90th for the Argentinians, who have 18 points after the first 7 games

Argentina vs Chile

Image:Reuters

AP Buenos Aires
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2024 | 11:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Without injured Lionel Messi and the retired ngel Di Mara, Argentina eased past Chile 3-0 to remain on top of the South American 2026 World Cup qualifiers.
Alexis Mac Allister opened the scoring in the 48, Julin lvarez added a goal in the 84th and Paulo Dybala capped the scoring in the 90th for the Argentinians, who have 18 points after the first seven rounds.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The top six teams in the South American standings will qualify for the World Cup which will be played in the United States, Mxico and Canada in 2026, The team that finishes seventh will advance to a playoff against another confederation.
 
After winning the Copa America in the United States, Argentina overcame the absence of the 37-year-old Messi, who suffered a right ankle injury in the final against Colombia. His future playing status remains uncertain.
Di Mara, who has retired from the national team, was honored by fans and his teammates before the match was played at Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires.
The 37-year-old Di Mara played his last match with Argentina in the 1-0 win over Colombia in the Copa America final. He was a national team member for Argentina for 16 years.

More From This Section

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Croatia

Ronaldo becomes 1st player to reach 900 career goals; check all top scorers

ISL rule changes

ISL: Red card to concussion subs, new rules introduced ahead of 11th season

Ballon d'Or 2024 nominees

No Messi or Ronaldo in Fifa Ballon d'Or 2024 nominees, check full list

UEFA Nations League 2024

UEFA Nations League 2024-25 full schedule, live match timings and streaming

fifa world cup 2022 final

UEFA Nations League to play vital role in FIFA's World Cup qualification

The team later paraded its Copa America trophy around the ground.
Earlier, Bolivia took advantage of a higher altitude at its new host city and defeated Venezuela 4-0 to record its second win in four matches at home.
Ramiro Vaca opened the scoring in the 13th minute, Carmelo Algaraaz converted a penalty kick in the 45th, Miguel Terceros in the 46th and Enzo Monteiro scored in the 89th.
The Bolivians used to play in the capital La Paz at 3,640 meters (11,940 feet) above sea level, but the South American soccer body CONMEBOL allowed them to move their games to El Alto, the second largest city in the country at an altitude of 4,150 meters (13,615 feet).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Lionel Messi

Messi joins Inter Miami training for first time since ankle injury

Messi

No Messi in Argentina's squad for WC qualifiers against Chile and Colombia

Lionel Messi

Messi asked to apologise for Argentina players' racist chant post win

Messi

Messi exits Copa America final in 64th minute with apparent leg injury

Lamine Yamal, Spain

Spain's birthday boy Lamine Yamal wins Euro 2024 & best young player award

Topics : lionel messi football

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 06 2024 | 11:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOMach Conferences SME IPOEx-Dividend TodayEdtech FundingRahul Gandhi's US VisitBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon