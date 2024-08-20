Business Standard
No Messi in Argentina's squad for WC qualifiers against Chile and Colombia

No Messi in Argentina's squad for WC qualifiers against Chile and Colombia

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni announced his 28-man squad on Monday for the matches against Chile on September 5 and Colombia five days later.

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi (Photo: Reuters)

AP Buenos Aires (Argentina)
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 1:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Lionel Messi will not play in Argentina's next two World Cup qualifiers because of injury.
Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni announced his 28-man squad on Monday for the matches against Chile on September 5 and Colombia five days later.
Messi is still recovering from a right ankle injury.
The 36-year-old ngel Di Mara, who retired from the national team after winning the recent Copa America, is not on the list either.
World Cup champion Argentina leads South American qualifying with 15 points after six matches.
Squad:

Goalkeepers: Walter Bentez (PSV Eindhoven), Gernimo Rulli (Olympique Marseille), Juan Musso (Atalanta), Emiliano Martnez (Aston Villa).
Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla), Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid), Cristian Romero (Tottenham), Germn Pezzella (River Plate), Leonardo Balerdi (Olympique Marseille), Nicols Otamendi (Benfica), Lisandro Martnez (Manchester United), Nicols Tagliafico (Olympique Lyon), Valentn Barco (Brighton).

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes (Roma), Guido Rodrguez (West Ham), Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool), Enzo Fernndez (Chelsea), Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham), Ezequiel Fernndez (Al Qadisiya), Rodrigo de Paul (Atletico Madrid), Nico Gonzlez (Fiorentina).
Forwards: Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United), Matas Soul (Roma), Giuliano Simeone, Julin lvarez both (Atletico Madrid), Valentn Carboni (Olympique Marseille), Lautaro Martnez (Inter Milan) and Valentn Castellanos (Lazio).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 1:23 PM IST

