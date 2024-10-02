Business Standard
Home / Sports / Football News / Newcastle set up 4th-round meeting with Chelsea in English League Cup

Newcastle set up 4th-round meeting with Chelsea in English League Cup

Fabian Schar's coolly taken penalty in first-half stoppage time earned Newcastle a victory that was significantly more comfortable than the scoreline suggested.

Newcastle United

Newcastle United | Photo: EPL website

AP Newcastle
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2024 | 11:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Newcastle set up a fourth-round match against Chelsea in the English League Cup by beating fourth-tier AFC Wimbledon 1-0.

Fabian Schar's coolly taken penalty in first-half stoppage time earned Newcastle a victory that was significantly more comfortable than the scoreline suggested.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The game was played a week after the third-round fixture was scheduled to take place. It had to be rearranged and played at Newcastle's St. James' Park after flooding caused severe damage to the pitch at Wimbledon's Cherry Red Records Stadium.

A crowd of 51,739 watched the rearranged game.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe made eight changes to the team which started Saturday's 1-1 draw with Manchester City in the Premier League.

 

Schar was one of those retained and tucked away the spot kick after Wimbledon defender Joe Pigott was adjudged to have fouled Miguel Almiron in the area.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Football generic image

Borussia Dortmund fans blast 'UEFA mafia' for Champions League changes

Football, soccer

Italy bid to host women's Euro 2029 ahead of co-hosting men's Euro 2032

Football, sports, nivia, aiff

ISL: Hyderabad get first point of season after 0-0 draw vs Chennaiyin FC

UEFA Champions League 2024

UEFA Champions League highlights: ARS beat PSG; City, Barca get first wins

UEFA Champions League 2024 Arsenal vs PSG

UEFA Champions League 2024: Arsenal vs PSG live match timings and streaming

Topics : football

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 02 2024 | 11:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market HolidayJ&K Assembly election Phase 3 LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEKRN Heat Exchanger IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon