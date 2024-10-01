Cristiano Ronaldo scores winner for Al-Nassr in AFC Champions League Elite

Business Standard
AP Riyadh
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 1:25 PM IST

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the winning goal as Al-Nassr of Saudi Arabia defeated Al-Rayyan of Qatar 2-1 in the AFC Champions League Elite group stage on Monday.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner missed Al-Nassr's opening 1-1 draw against Al-Shorta of Iraq two weeks ago because of a viral infection. On Monday, he had a goal ruled out for offside, but his shot into the top corner with 14 minutes remaining in Riyadh proved to be decisive.

Former Liverpool forward Sadio Mane headed home for Al-Nassr just before the break and the points seemed secure when Ronaldo added a second.

 

Al-Rayyan came back in the game three minutes from the end when Roger Guedes scored from close range.

Al-Nassr, seeking a first Asian title, hung on, however.

Riyad Mahrez scored his first goal of the season as Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia won at Al-Wasl of the United Arab Emirates 2-0 for a second straight win.

The Algerian attacker, who joined the Jeddah club from Manchester City in 2023, had been struggling for fitness.

Mahrez opened the scoring after just three minutes. He ran on to a long pass from defender Roger Ibanez and shot home from inside the area. He returned the favor seven minutes before the break as his corner was headed home powerfully by Ibanez.

Elsewhere, Al-Sadd of Qatar defeated Esteghlal of Iran 2-0, whose Tehran rival Persepolis drew with Pakhtakor of Uzbekistan 1-1.

The 24 teams are divided into two groups of 12 one based in the west and one in the east with the top eight from each progressing to the round of 16.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 12:59 PM IST

