Business Standard
Home / Sports / Football News / Panathinaikos defender George Baldock found dead in his Athens home

Panathinaikos defender George Baldock found dead in his Athens home

State-run ERT television said the body of Baldock was found late Wednesday in his swimming pool in the southern suburb of Glyfada. The cause of death was not immediately clear.

Photo: Shutterstock

Photo: Shutterstock

AP Athens (Greece)
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 3:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Panathinaikos defender George Baldock, a former Greece international who also played for Sheffield United for seven seasons, has been found dead in his Athens home, Greek media reported. He was 31.

State-run ERT television said the body of Baldock was found late Wednesday in his swimming pool in the southern suburb of Glyfada. The cause of death was not immediately clear.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Britain-born Baldock was called up for Greece in 2022 and played 12 matches, the last in March in Greece's loss on penalties to Georgia in the Euro 2024 playoffs.

He was not in Greece's squad for Thursday's UEFA Nations League game against England.

 

Baldock joined Sheffield United in 2017 and helped the club earn promotion to the Premier League twice, in 2019 and 2023. He joined Panathinaikos in May, on a three-year contract, after Sheffield United was again relegated to England's second division.

Sheffield United Football Club is shocked and extremely saddened to learn of the passing of former player, George Baldock, the English club said on social media. The defender left the club in the summer after seven years at Bramall Lane and was extremely popular with supporters, staff and team-mates who pulled on a red and white shirt alongside him.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

UEFA Nations League 2024/25

UEFA Nations League: Italy vs Belgium, England vs Greece live streaming

Football, sports, nivia, aiff

Odisha crash out after successive defeats in AFC Women's Champions League

atletico madrid

Saudi Arabia pays for naming rights to Atletico Madrid's stadium for 9 yrs

fifa world cup 2022 final

Mbappe among stars missing from Nations League while teams eye WC berths

France International Team line up, France Football, Giroud, Griezmann, Umtiti

Uncapped Lucca to replace injured Kean in Italy's squad for Nations League

Topics : football

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata Death LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon