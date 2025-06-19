Premier League 2025-26 full schedule; Man Utd clash with Arsenal in opener

Manchester United are set to welcome Arsenal to Old Trafford in a headline clash on the opening weekend of the 2025/26 Premier League season. The campaign kicks off on Friday, 15 August, with defending champions Liverpool hosting AFC Bournemouth under the lights.
Arsenal, who have narrowly missed out on the title in each of the past three seasons, will be eager to finally lift the trophy this year. Their journey begins on Sunday, 17 August, with a challenging trip to Manchester, a venue where they have managed just two league wins in the last 18 years.
Meanwhile, Manchester United will be hoping for a fresh start under manager Ruben Amorim, following a disappointing 15th-place finish last season. The club has already begun strengthening its squad, with the notable addition of forward Matheus Cunha from Wolves.
Full list of Premier League matches
Matchweek 1
Friday 15 August
- Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth
Saturday 16 August
- Aston Villa v Newcastle United
- Brighton & Hove Albion v Fulham
- Nottingham Forest v Brentford
- Sunderland v West Ham United
- Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley
- Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City
Sunday 17 August
- 14:00 Chelsea v Crystal Palace
- 16:30 Manchester United v Arsenal
Monday 18 August
- 20:00 Leeds United v Everton
MW2 Saturday 23 August
- AFC Bournemouth v Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Arsenal v Leeds United
- Brentford v Aston Villa
- Burnley v Sunderland
- Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
- Everton v Brighton & Hove Albion
- Fulham v Manchester United
- Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur
- Newcastle United v Liverpool
- West Ham United v Chelsea
MW3 Saturday 30 August
- Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
- Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City
- Chelsea v Fulham
- Leeds United v Newcastle United
- Liverpool v Arsenal
- Manchester United v Burnley
- Nottingham Forest v West Ham United
- Sunderland v Brentford
- Tottenham Hotspur v AFC Bournemouth
- Wolverhampton Wanderers v Everton
MW4 Saturday 13 September
- AFC Bournemouth v Brighton & Hove Albion
- Arsenal v Nottingham Forest
- Brentford v Chelsea
- Burnley v Liverpool
- Crystal Palace v Sunderland
- Everton v Aston Villa
- Fulham v Leeds United
- Manchester City v Manchester United
- Newcastle United v Wolverhampton Wanderers
- West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur
MW5 Saturday 20 September
- AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle United
- Arsenal v Manchester City
- Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur
- Burnley v Nottingham Forest
- Fulham v Brentford
- Liverpool v Everton
- Manchester United v Chelsea
- Sunderland v Aston Villa
- West Ham United v Crystal Palace
- Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leeds United
MW6 Saturday 27 September
- Aston Villa v Fulham
- Brentford v Manchester United
- Chelsea v Brighton & Hove Albion
- Crystal Palace v Liverpool
- Everton v West Ham United
- Leeds United v AFC Bournemouth
- Manchester City v Burnley
- Newcastle United v Arsenal
- Nottingham Forest v Sunderland
- Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton Wanderers
MW7 Saturday 4 October
- AFC Bournemouth v Fulham
- Arsenal v West Ham United
- Aston Villa v Burnley
- Brentford v Manchester City
- Chelsea v Liverpool
- Everton v Crystal Palace
- Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur
- Manchester United v Sunderland
- Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest
- Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brighton & Hove Albion
MW8 Saturday 18 October
- Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle United
- Burnley v Leeds United
- Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
- Fulham v Arsenal
- Liverpool v Manchester United
- Manchester City v Everton
- Nottingham Forest v Chelsea
- Sunderland v Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa
- West Ham United v Brentford
MW9 Saturday 25 October
- AFC Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest
- Arsenal v Crystal Palace
- Aston Villa v Manchester City
- Brentford v Liverpool
- Chelsea v Sunderland
- Everton v Tottenham Hotspur
- Leeds United v West Ham United
- Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion
- Newcastle United v Fulham
- Wolverhampton Wanderers v Burnley
MW10 Saturday 1 November
- Brighton & Hove Albion v Leeds United
- Burnley v Arsenal
- Crystal Palace v Brentford
- Fulham v Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Liverpool v Aston Villa
- Manchester City v AFC Bournemouth
- Nottingham Forest v Manchester United
- Sunderland v Everton
- Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea
- West Ham United v Newcastle United
MW11 Saturday 8 November
- Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth
- Brentford v Newcastle United
- Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Crystal Palace v Brighton & Hove Albion
- Everton v Fulham
- Manchester City v Liverpool
- Nottingham Forest v Leeds United
- Sunderland v Arsenal
- Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United
- West Ham United v Burnley
MW12 Saturday 22 November
- AFC Bournemouth v West Ham United
- Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur
- Brighton & Hove Albion v Brentford
- Burnley v Chelsea
- Fulham v Sunderland
- Leeds United v Aston Villa
- Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
- Manchester United v Everton
- Newcastle United v Manchester City
- Wolverhampton Wanderers v Crystal Palace
MW13 Saturday 29 November
- Aston Villa v Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Brentford v Burnley
- Chelsea v Arsenal
- Crystal Palace v Manchester United
- Everton v Newcastle United
- Manchester City v Leeds United
- Nottingham Forest v Brighton & Hove Albion
- Sunderland v AFC Bournemouth
- Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham
- West Ham United v Liverpool
MW14 Wednesday 3 December
- AFC Bournemouth v Everton
- Arsenal v Brentford
- Brighton & Hove Albion v Aston Villa
- Burnley v Crystal Palace
- Fulham v Manchester City
- Leeds United v Chelsea
- 20:00 Liverpool v Sunderland
- 20:00 Manchester United v West Ham United
- Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur
- Wolverhampton Wanderers v Nottingham Forest
MW15 Saturday 6 December
- AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
- Aston Villa v Arsenal
- Brighton & Hove Albion v West Ham United
- Everton v Nottingham Forest
- Fulham v Crystal Palace
- Leeds United v Liverpool
- Manchester City v Sunderland
- Newcastle United v Burnley
- Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford
- Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United
MW16 Saturday 13 December
- Arsenal v Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Brentford v Leeds United
- Burnley v Fulham
- Chelsea v Everton
- Crystal Palace v Manchester City
- Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion
- Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth
- Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur
- Sunderland v Newcastle United
- West Ham United v Aston Villa
MW17 Saturday 20 December
- AFC Bournemouth v Burnley
- Aston Villa v Manchester United
- Brighton & Hove Albion v Sunderland
- Everton v Arsenal
- Fulham v Nottingham Forest
- Leeds United v Crystal Palace
- Manchester City v West Ham United
- Newcastle United v Chelsea
- Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool
- Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brentford
MW18 Saturday 27 December
- Arsenal v Brighton & Hove Albion
- Brentford v AFC Bournemouth
- Burnley v Everton
- Chelsea v Aston Villa
- Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur
- Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Manchester United v Newcastle United
- Nottingham Forest v Manchester City
- Sunderland v Leeds United
- West Ham United v Fulham
MW19 Tuesday 30 December
- Arsenal v Aston Villa
- Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur
- Burnley v Newcastle United
- Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth
- Crystal Palace v Fulham
- Liverpool v Leeds United
- Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Nottingham Forest v Everton
- Sunderland v Manchester City
- West Ham United v Brighton & Hove Albion
MW20 Saturday 3 January 2026
- AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal
- Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest
- Brighton & Hove Albion v Burnley
- Everton v Brentford
- Fulham v Liverpool
- Leeds United v Manchester United
- Manchester City v Chelsea
- Newcastle United v Crystal Palace
- Tottenham Hotspur v Sunderland
- Wolverhampton Wanderers v West Ham United
MW21 Wednesday 7 January 2026
- AFC Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur
- Arsenal v Liverpool
- Brentford v Sunderland
- Burnley v Manchester United
- 20:00 Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
- Everton v Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Fulham v Chelsea
- 20:00 Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion
- Newcastle United v Leeds United
- West Ham United v Nottingham Forest
MW22 Saturday 17 January
- Aston Villa v Everton
- Brighton & Hove Albion v AFC Bournemouth
- Chelsea v Brentford
- Leeds United v Fulham
- Liverpool v Burnley
- Manchester United v Manchester City
- Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
- Sunderland v Crystal Palace
- Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United
- Wolverhampton Wanderers v Newcastle United
MW23 Saturday 24 January
- AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool
- Arsenal v Manchester United
- Brentford v Nottingham Forest
- Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur
- Crystal Palace v Chelsea
- Everton v Leeds United
- Fulham v Brighton & Hove Albion
- Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Newcastle United v Aston Villa
- West Ham United v Sunderland
MW24 Saturday 31 January
- Aston Villa v Brentford
- Brighton & Hove Albion v Everton
- Chelsea v West Ham United
- Leeds United v Arsenal
- Liverpool v Newcastle United
- Manchester United v Fulham
- Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace
- Sunderland v Burnley
- Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City
- Wolverhampton Wanderers v AFC Bournemouth
MW25 Saturday 7 February
- AFC Bournemouth v Aston Villa
- Arsenal v Sunderland
- Brighton & Hove Albion v Crystal Palace
- Burnley v West Ham United
- Fulham v Everton
- Leeds United v Nottingham Forest
- Liverpool v Manchester City
- Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur
- Newcastle United v Brentford
- Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea
MW26 Wednesday 11 February
- 20:00 Aston Villa v Brighton & Hove Albion
- Brentford v Arsenal
- Chelsea v Leeds United
- 20:00 Crystal Palace v Burnley
- Everton v AFC Bournemouth
- 20:00 Manchester City v Fulham
- Nottingham Forest v Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Sunderland v Liverpool
- Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United
- West Ham United v Manchester United
MW27 Saturday 21 February
- Aston Villa v Leeds United
- Brentford v Brighton & Hove Albion
- Chelsea v Burnley
- Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Everton v Manchester United
- Manchester City v Newcastle United
- Nottingham Forest v Liverpool
- Sunderland v Fulham
- Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal
- West Ham United v AFC Bournemouth
MW28 Saturday 28 February
- AFC Bournemouth v Sunderland
- Arsenal v Chelsea
- Brighton & Hove Albion v Nottingham Forest
- Burnley v Brentford
- Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur
- Leeds United v Manchester City
- Liverpool v West Ham United
- Manchester United v Crystal Palace
- Newcastle United v Everton
- Wolverhampton Wanderers v Aston Villa
MW29 Wednesday 4 March
- AFC Bournemouth v Brentford
- 20:00 Aston Villa v Chelsea
- Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal
- Everton v Burnley
- Fulham v West Ham United
- Leeds United v Sunderland
- 20:00 Manchester City v Nottingham Forest
- Newcastle United v Manchester United
- Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace
- Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool
MW30 Saturday 14 March
- Arsenal v Everton
- Brentford v Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Burnley v AFC Bournemouth
- Chelsea v Newcastle United
- Crystal Palace v Leeds United
- Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur
- Manchester United v Aston Villa
- Nottingham Forest v Fulham
- Sunderland v Brighton & Hove Albion
- West Ham United v Manchester City
MW31 Saturday 21 March
- AFC Bournemouth v Manchester United
- Aston Villa v West Ham United
- Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool
- Everton v Chelsea
- Fulham v Burnley
- Leeds United v Brentford
- Manchester City v Crystal Palace
- Newcastle United v Sunderland
- Tottenham Hotspur v Nottingham Forest
- Wolverhampton Wanderers v Arsenal
MW32 Saturday 11 April
- Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth
- Brentford v Everton
- Burnley v Brighton & Hove Albion
- Chelsea v Manchester City
- Crystal Palace v Newcastle United
- Liverpool v Fulham
- Manchester United v Leeds United
- Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa
- Sunderland v Tottenham Hotspur
- West Ham United v Wolverhampton Wanderers
MW33 Saturday 18 April
- Aston Villa v Sunderland
- Brentford v Fulham
- Chelsea v Manchester United
- Crystal Palace v West Ham United
- Everton v Liverpool
- Leeds United v Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Manchester City v Arsenal
- Newcastle United v AFC Bournemouth
- Nottingham Forest v Burnley
- Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion
MW34 Saturday 25 April
- AFC Bournemouth v Leeds United
- Arsenal v Newcastle United
- Brighton & Hove Albion v Chelsea
- Burnley v Manchester City
- Fulham v Aston Villa
- Liverpool v Crystal Palace
- Manchester United v Brentford
- Sunderland v Nottingham Forest
- West Ham United v Everton
- Wolverhampton Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur
MW35 Saturday 2 May
- AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
- Arsenal v Fulham
- Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur
- Brentford v West Ham United
- Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
- Everton v Manchester City
- Leeds United v Burnley
- Manchester United v Liverpool
- Newcastle United v Brighton & Hove Albion
- Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sunderland
MW36 Saturday 9 May
- Brighton & Hove Albion v Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Burnley v Aston Villa
- Crystal Palace v Everton
- Fulham v AFC Bournemouth
- Liverpool v Chelsea
- Manchester City v Brentford
- Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United
- Sunderland v Manchester United
- Tottenham Hotspur v Leeds United
- West Ham United v Arsenal
MW37 Sunday 17 May
- AFC Bournemouth v Manchester City
- Arsenal v Burnley
- Aston Villa v Liverpool
- Brentford v Crystal Palace
- Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur
- Everton v Sunderland
- Leeds United v Brighton & Hove Albion
- Manchester United v Nottingham Forest
- Newcastle United v West Ham United
- Wolverhampton Wanderers v Fulham
MW38 Sunday 24 May
- Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United
- Burnley v Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Crystal Palace v Arsenal
- Fulham v Newcastle United
- Liverpool v Brentford
- Manchester City v Aston Villa
- Nottingham Forest v AFC Bournemouth
- Sunderland v Chelsea
- Tottenham Hotspur v Everton
- West Ham United v Leeds United