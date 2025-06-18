Wednesday, June 18, 2025 | 09:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Will Trent Alexander Arnold make his Real Madrid debut today vs Al Hilal?

Will Trent Alexander Arnold make his Real Madrid debut today vs Al Hilal?

Among the fresh faces set to feature are summer signings Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen, who are both expected to start tonight.

When Real Madrid take on Al Hilal at Hard Rock Stadium tonight, all eyes will be on the debut of their new signings as Los Blancos begin their FIFA Club World Cup 2025 campaign under newly appointed head coach Xabi Alonso.
 
Drawn into Group H alongside Pachuca and RB Salzburg, Real Madrid are heavily favored to progress as group leaders, thanks to the depth and quality within their squad.
 
Among the fresh faces set to feature are summer signings Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen, who are both expected to start tonight. This match marks the first competitive appearance for Madrid under Alonso, who took over managerial duties in late May following the departure of Carlo Ancelotti. 
 
 
Alonso arrives in Madrid after an impressive tenure at Bayer Leverkusen and has already overseen several strategic additions to the squad. Alexander-Arnold joined before his Liverpool contract expired in a €10 million deal, while Huijsen became Alonso’s first official transfer, signed from AFC Bournemouth for £50 million.
 
Both players are poised to bolster a Madrid backline currently dealing with multiple injuries. Key defenders like Antonio Rüdiger, Ferland Mendy, Dani Carvajal, and Éder Militão remain sidelined, placing extra responsibility on the new arrivals to strengthen the defensive setup.
 
Huijsen has expressed his enthusiasm about playing under Alonso and is eager to contribute in what could be a defining tournament for the team. Alongside Alexander-Arnold, he offers both versatility and much-needed reinforcement at the back as Madrid chase global silverware once again in this expanded edition of the Club World Cup.
 

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 8:59 PM IST

