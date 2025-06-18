Manchester City vs Wydad FIFA Club World Cup 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Action begins at 8:30 PM IST
Manchester City will be hoping to salvage their season with a strong FIFA Club World Cup 2025 run.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
In the opening Group G clash of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, Manchester City will take on Wydad AC tonight at the Lincoln Field Stadium. The Moroccan side secured third place in the 2024–25 Botola Pro 1, earning a spot in the CAF Champions League 2025–26. However, they failed to qualify for the 2024–25 edition, which was ultimately won by Egypt’s Pyramids FC.
Manchester City, meanwhile, endured a disappointing 2024–25 season. After winning the Premier League four consecutive times from 2020–21 to 2023–24, they lost the title to Liverpool. Their UEFA Champions League campaign was also underwhelming; they placed 22nd in the league stage and needed to go through the knockout playoffs, only to be eliminated by Real Madrid. To make matters worse, City also lost the FA Cup final to Crystal Palace, who qualified for the 2025–26 UEFA Europa League as a result. City will be hoping to salvage their season with a strong Club World Cup run.
This year’s tournament features 32 teams split into eight groups. The top two from each group advance to the Round of 16, followed by the knockout stages.
Manchester City vs Wydad FIFA Club World Cup 2025 starting line-ups (probable)
Manchester City starting 11 (probable): Ederson; Lewis, Días, Gvardiol, Aït-Nouri; Rodri, Reijnders; Savinho, Cherki, Marmoush; Haaland.
Wydad AC starting 11 (probable): Benabid; Moufid, Dairani, Boutouli, Nassik; Moutaraji, Moubarik, Zemraoui; Amrabat, Obeng, Rayhi.
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Manchester City vs Wydad AC live telecast and live streaming details
What time does the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match between Manchester City and Wydad start?
The match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM IST.
Where is the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match between Manchester City and Wydad being held?
The match will be hosted at the Lincoln Financial Field Stadium, USA.
Where to watch the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match between Manchester City and Wydad live on TV in India?
The live telecast of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match will not be available in India.
Where to stream the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match between Manchester City and Wydad live in India?
The live streaming of the match will be available on the DAZN app and website.
8:03 PM
Man City vs Wydad FIFA Club World Cup 2025 LIVE UPDATES: Bernardo Silva confirmed as captain!
Bernaddo Silva has been made the City captain for the night as Pep's side begin their campaign in USA.
7:52 PM
Man City vs Wydad FIFA Club World Cup 2025 LIVE UPDATES: Action to begin at 8:30 PM!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA Club World Cup tie between Manchester City and Al Hiial from the Lincoln Field Stadium. The action will begin at 8:30 PM IST as City could field debutants Ryan Cherki and Reinjdeers tonight.
Topics : Football News FIFA World Cup Manchester City
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 7:49 PM IST