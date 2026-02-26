PSG start Hakimi against Monaco in UCL a day after rape case trial ruling

Defender Achraf Hakimi was included in Paris Saint-Germain's starting lineup in the Champions League playoff return leg against Monaco on Tuesday, a day after being ordered to stand trial in a rape case.

A date for the trial has not been set. Hakimi's lawyer Fanny Colin said she will appeal the judge's decision.

The 27-year-old Morocco international has denied any wrongdoing and said on X that he "calmly awaits" a trial.

"Today, an accusation of rape is enough to justify a trial, even though I contest it and everything shows that it is false," he posted on X on Tuesday.

"This is as unjust for the innocent as it is for genuine victims." PSG coach Luis Enrique was asked ahead of the Monaco match about Hakimi's case.

"This is in the hands of the justice system," Luis Enrique said.

PSG leads 3-2 from the first leg.