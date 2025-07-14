FIFA Club World Cup 2025 final: Prize money for winners and runners-up

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 reached its climax on Sunday night with a blockbuster final between Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain at he Metlife Stadium in the presence of US President . Chelsea will be chasing their second CWC title, while reigning Champions League victors PSG aim to maintain their winning momentum on the global stage.
Massive Prize Pool Powers Tournament
This expanded edition of the CWC features 32 teams and boasts a staggering total prize pool of $1 billion (around £726 million), distributed across group stages, knockouts, and final positions.
|FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Prize Money
|Position
|Prize money
|Champions
|£30 million
|Runners-Up
|£21.8 million
Also Read
The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup marks the tournament's first-ever 32-team edition, backed by a massive prize pool of $1 billion (approximately £726 million). Chelsea have significantly benefited from the expanded format, collecting a substantial portion of the available funds through their strong run in the competition. Chelsea’s Earnings So Far
Each group stage victory is valued at £1.5 million, while a draw earns a team £750,000. Chelsea secured £5.4 million from the group stage alone. Their progression to the quarter-finals brought in an additional £9.5 million, and reaching the semi-finals further boosted their earnings by £15.2 million. By making it to the final, the Blues added another impressive £21.8 million to their total.
Should Chelsea go on to lift the trophy, they will receive a bonus of £30 million for winning the final. Factoring in participation bonuses and match-based payouts, the club is set to earn an estimated £88 million from the tournament, a staggering financial windfall from their Club World Cup journey.
PSG’s Prize Tally
Paris Saint-Germain have also enjoyed major financial gains from their run in the FIFA Club World Cup. As reigning UEFA Champions League winners, PSG secured £3.5 million during the group stage. With a string of victories leading up to the final, the French giants have amassed approximately £85 million in total prize money so far, which includes their participation bonus. If they triumph over Chelsea in the final, they stand to gain an additional £30 million, taking their potential earnings to an impressive total.
Whatever the result once the final whistle blows, both Chelsea and PSG stand to significantly boost their earnings. With a potential windfall ranging from £85m as runners-up to a staggering £115–120m as champions, the financial stakes are as high as the athletic drama.
Expect an all-out clash on Sunday, but off the pitch, the true competition lies in those record-breaking payout figures.