Monday, July 14, 2025 | 07:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / FIFA Club World Cup 2025 final: Prize money for winners and runners-up

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 final: Prize money for winners and runners-up

Chelsea, who finished fourth in the Premier League and won the UEFA Conference League this season, walked away with an estimated prize haul between $128.4 million and $153.8 million

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 prize money

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 prize money

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 7:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 reached its climax on Sunday night with a blockbuster final between Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain at he Metlife Stadium in the presence of US President . Chelsea will be chasing their second CWC title, while reigning Champions League victors PSG aim to maintain their winning momentum on the global stage. 

Palmer’s double leads Blues to historic win at MetLife Stadium

  Chelsea delivered a dominant performance in the Club World Cup 2025 final, dismantling Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. Cole Palmer was the star of the night, scoring twice and assisting João Pedro in a first-half blitz that left the European champions stunned.

 

Palmer struck twice with near-identical left-footed finishes from just inside the penalty area in the 22nd and 30th minutes. He then played a perfect through ball for João Pedro, who coolly chipped PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in the 43rd minute, sealing Chelsea’s third goal before the break.

 

The 23-year-old forward, who joined the Blues from Manchester City two seasons ago, capped off an exceptional campaign with 18 goals for the club.

 

PSG see red, tempers flare in heated finish 

PSG’s night went from bad to worse when João Neves was shown a red card in the 84th minute for yanking Marc Cucurella by the hair. A tense finish followed, with six yellow cards handed out and a heated scuffle involving PSG coach Luis Enrique, goalkeeper Donnarumma, and Chelsea’s João Pedro at the center circle.

 

The Parisians, who had previously outscored opponents 16-1 in the tournament, came into the final chasing a quadruple, having already claimed Ligue 1, the Coupe de France, and their first-ever UEFA Champions League title. But their hopes were crushed by a Chelsea side brimming with energy and precision.

 

Chelsea secure second world title and record prize purse

  Backed by an electric crowd of 81,188—the tournament’s highest attendance—Chelsea captured their second Club World Cup crown, having first lifted the trophy in 2021. U.S. President Donald Trump was in attendance and faced boos from sections of the crowd as he walked onto the pitch for the post-match ceremony. Alongside FIFA president Gianni Infantino, Trump presented the trophy to Chelsea captain Reece James and posed with the players.

 

Chelsea, who finished fourth in the Premier League and won the UEFA Conference League this season, walked away with an estimated prize haul between $128.4 million and $153.8 million, depending on a participation bonus that FIFA has yet to publicly disclose.

 

PSG suffer rare heavy defeat 

The 3-0 loss marked PSG’s worst defeat since October 2023, when they were beaten 4-1 by Newcastle in a Champions League group-stage clash. Despite coming into the final as overwhelming favourites, the French champions were outclassed and outplayed by a Chelsea side that capitalised on every opportunity and kept their composure throughout.

 
 
Massive Prize Pool Powers Tournament 
This expanded edition of the CWC features 32 teams and boasts a staggering total prize pool of $1 billion (around £726 million), distributed across group stages, knockouts, and final positions. 
FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Prize Money
Position Prize money
Champions £30 million
Runners-Up £21.8 million

Also Read

Chelsea FC

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 final HIGHLIGHTS: Chelsea thump PSG 3-0 to lift 2nd title

Luis Enrique

Luis Enrique's PSG revolution: From stars to dominant team unit

FIFA Club World Cup

PSG vs Chelsea FIFA Club World Cup 2025 final live match time, streaming

PSG vs Chelsea

PSG vs Chelsea head-to-head stats ahead of 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final

Chelsea FC

How Chelsea FC booked their place in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final

 
The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup marks the tournament's first-ever 32-team edition, backed by a massive prize pool of $1 billion (approximately £726 million). Chelsea have significantly benefited from the expanded format, collecting a substantial portion of the available funds through their strong run in the competition.  Chelsea’s Earnings So Far 
 
Each group stage victory is valued at £1.5 million, while a draw earns a team £750,000. Chelsea secured £5.4 million from the group stage alone. Their progression to the quarter-finals brought in an additional £9.5 million, and reaching the semi-finals further boosted their earnings by £15.2 million. By making it to the final, the Blues added another impressive £21.8 million to their total.
 
Should Chelsea go on to lift the trophy, they will receive a bonus of £30 million for winning the final. Factoring in participation bonuses and match-based payouts, the club is set to earn an estimated £88 million from the tournament, a staggering financial windfall from their Club World Cup journey.
 
PSG’s Prize Tally 
Paris Saint-Germain have also enjoyed major financial gains from their run in the FIFA Club World Cup. As reigning UEFA Champions League winners, PSG secured £3.5 million during the group stage. With a string of victories leading up to the final, the French giants have amassed approximately £85 million in total prize money so far, which includes their participation bonus. If they triumph over Chelsea in the final, they stand to gain an additional £30 million, taking their potential earnings to an impressive total.
 
Whatever the result once the final whistle blows, both Chelsea and PSG stand to significantly boost their earnings. With a potential windfall ranging from £85m as runners-up to a staggering £115–120m as champions, the financial stakes are as high as the athletic drama.
 
Expect an all-out clash on Sunday, but off the pitch, the true competition lies in those record-breaking payout figures.

More From This Section

PSG

Relive PSG's perfect campaign to reach FIFA Club World Cup 2025 final

Malik Tillman joins Bayer Leverkusen

Malik Tillman joins Bayer Leverkusen for a club-record transfer fee

Indian Super League

ISL 2025-2026 season put 'on hold' due to uncertainty over MRA renewal

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace demoted from Europa League because of ownership ties to Lyon

Jamal Musiala

Musiala says 'no one to blame' for serious leg injury at Club World Cup

Topics : Football News Chelsea

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 7:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayGLEN Industries IPO AllotmentHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewQ1 Results TodaySinner vs Djokovic Win PredictionGreen Card Holder NewsSmart Coworking Spaces IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon