Who has won the most FIFA Club World Cups over the years? Check full list

The FIFA Club World Cup is an international football tournament that brings together some of the best club teams from across the globe. The competition was initially launched in 2000 but was suspended between 2001 and 2004 before being reintroduced in 2005. After a pause in 2024 to undergo restructuring, the tournament returned in 2025 with a new format, expanding to a 32-team event held every four years.
Spanish giants Real Madrid hold the record for the most titles, having won the tournament five times, in 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2022. Barcelona follows with three titles, secured in 2009, 2011, and 2015.
Among managers, Pep Guardiola stands alone at the top with four FIFA Club World Cup titles to his name. He guided Barcelona to glory in 2009 and 2011, won again with Bayern Munich in 2013, and added a fourth title with Manchester City in 2023.
|FIFA Club World Cup 2025 winners list
|Year
|Winner
|Runner-up
|2025
|Chelsea
|PSG
|2023
|Manchester City
|Fluminense
|2022
|Real Madrid
|Al-Hilal
|2021
|Chelsea
|Palmeiras
|2020
|Bayern Munich
|UANL (Tigres)
|2019
|Liverpool
|Flamengo
|2018
|Real Madrid
|Al-Ain
|2017
|Real Madrid
|Grêmio
|2016
|Real Madrid
|Kashima Antlers
|2015
|Barcelona
|River Plate
|2014
|Real Madrid
|San Lorenzo
|2013
|Bayern Munich
|Raja Casablanca
|2012
|Corinthians
|Chelsea
|2011
|Barcelona
|Santos
|2010
|Internazionale
|TP Mazembe
|2009
|Barcelona
|Estudiantes
|2008
|Manchester United
|LDU Quito
|2007
|AC Milan
|Boca Juniors
|2006
|Internacional
|Barcelona
|2005
|São Paulo
|Liverpool
|2000
|Corinthians
|Vasco da Gama