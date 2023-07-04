When Gurpreet Singh Sandhu saved the final shot of the penalty shoot-out from Kuwait captain Khalid El-Ebrahim, the Indian fans, who had filled the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru to the brim, celebrated like never before as the hosts had won their record ninth title at the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship. India won on the penalty shoot-out 5-4 after the match ended 1-1 in regulation time (90 minutes) plus extra time (30 minutes). Only Udanta Singh missed the shot from India After the match went into the shoot-out, Udanta Singh Kumam, who took the fourth shot for India, was the only one to miss from the home side. Sunil Chhetri, Sandesh Jhingan, Lalrinzuala Chhangte, Subhashish Bose and Naorem Mahesh Singh scored for the home team. From Kuwait, their skipper and last penalty taker Khalid El Ebrahim and first taker Mohammad Abdullah Daham missed the shots. Kuwait took the leadEarlier in the evening, visitors Kuwait, who are not part of the SAFF but one of the two invited members alongside Lebanon from the West Asian Football Federation (WAFF), took the lead with a goal from Shabib Al Khaldi in the 14th minute. India were in shock for some time before realising what had happened. Chhangte brought India backAfter realising that they were behind, the Indian players pulled things back and winger Lalrinzuala Chhangte brought the Blue Tigers back on level terms. It was a cross from Sahal Abdul Smad that Chhangte netted. However, the ball was made by Ashique Kuruniyan who won it from the Kuwaiti defence and then passed on to Chhetri who threaded it to Sahal. Just before the goal, Anwar Ali had to be stretched away after he was injured. Mehtab Singh replaced him. The second half was goallessThe second half as well as the two extra times ended in zero goals, but six yellow cards. Four of the six cards went to Kuwait, who wanted to get the match into the penalty shoot-out more than anything else. Gurpreet Singh saved a certain goal in the 92nd minute. Chhangte, who was awarded the senior player of the year (male) award by All India Football Federation (AIFF) earlier today, hit one over the bar in the extra time, failing to give India the lead. The scorecard remained 1-1 at the end of 120 minutes plus extra time when it was pushed to the penalty shoot-out.